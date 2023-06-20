While Sen. Chris Barnett will not budge on suspending or delaying the law that forces the Guam Department of Education to improve public school facilities or face closure, he has introduced a new bill to allow the ability to use emergency procurement procedures to comply with the mandate.

The bill was introduced in the wake of Typhoon Mawar, which has further damaged public school facilities that were already in a dilapidated state pre-storm, further setting back the department’s ability to comply with Public Law 37-4.

The Guam Education Board passed a resolution last week supporting some leniency in the law before the start of the new school year on Aug. 9.

There are several issues present that education officials said stand in the way of compliance.

While much rests on the ability of health inspectors to conduct sanitary inspections prior to the start of the new school year, Guam’s notoriously slow procurement process to acquire the necessary resources to mend schools was another contributing factor – which education officials feared would result in the loss of millions in federal funds that expire in 2024.

Although the storm did its damage, it also opened the door for some relief – as Bill 136-37 acknowledges the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar and the use of GDOE schools as storm shelters for those displaced by Mawar – a situation the bill stated, “may likely affect the timelines to get GDOE schools in compliance with the environmental health standards required by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.”

Bill 136 would allow GDOE to use the emergency procurement law to facilitate purchases that are needed for GDOE to comply.

If the bill becomes law, according to language in the bill, GDOE would only be able to use the emergency procurement law for a period of 120 days after enactment.