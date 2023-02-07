Sen. Chris Barnett has put forth a bill to fast-track compliance with health and safety standards in Guam's schools.

"The situation in our schools is an urgent emergency. … Mold, asbestos, rats, fleas, leaking roofs and other health and safety hazards have become the sad reality for many of our schools and our students. They deserve better. Not in five years, not in one year, but now," said Barnett, who chairs the Legislature's committee on education.

Bill 29-37 was introduced following a visit Barnett paid to Simon Sanchez High School. It was discovered that the school had a valid sanitary permit, despite being plagued by rats in several areas, as well as structural issues. The bill also is in response to visits to other Guam Department of Education public schools where health, safety, structural and environmental problems were witnessed by the senator and other members of the committee.

"Bill 29 will get GDOE and (the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services) off the hot seat and into action. No more excuses,” the senator said.

According to Barnett, the bill addresses the imminent health and safety hazards at the island’s public schools by moving up GDOE’s compliance schedule with DPHSS rules and regulations for school building sanitation.

As it stands, the rules and regulations, which became active in 2019, set a period of five years for GDOE schools to come into compliance. But, 2024 is too far off to address immediate issues at the schools, placing youth health and safety at risk, said Barnett.

Mandatory inspections

The measure mandates DPHSS to conduct inspections of all GDOE schools immediately, and forces GDOE to address demerits and deficiencies with corrective action before the start of the next school year.

"The DPHSS director may grant variances for ongoing projects that bring the department into compliance, but variances may not be granted for violations or conditions that would result in the closure or condemnation of a school,” Barnett said in a press release.

The legislation also addresses a free pass policy officials confirmed during a legislative meeting with DPHSS: that schools routinely receive a renewed sanitary permit without needing a new inspection. Simon Sanchez, for instance, renewed its permit recently despite its last inspection occurring years before.

"(This bill) further mandates DPHSS conduct inspections before the start of every school year before the issuance or renewal of sanitary permits moving forward to ensure consistent compliance with health and safety regulations. Bill 29 also calls for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to transfer personnel and resources to aid GDOE in its compliance efforts and further states that she may use federal funds or unaudited surplus revenues from fiscal year 2023 to assist with procurement and compliance,” Barnett stated in the release.

Course of action

Barnett and Sen. Sabina Perez sent a letter to GDOE acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat, concerning the health and sanitation issues at Simon Sanchez High School. The letter detailed the severity of the rat infestation at the school and offered photos provided by concerned stakeholders.

"Teachers and staff have reported that they bought rat traps with personal funds," the senators stated in the letter.

Barnett was told the rat problem was reported to the GDOE central office.

"Although the rat infestation requires immediate and urgent attention, many other health, sanitary and structural concerns were observed during our visit and in photos and videos we received from Sanchez stakeholders,” the senators said in the letter.

The senators asked for Won Pat's support in addressing the issues, some of which have plagued the school for decades, as promises to construct a new campus are pending.

"There is a significant concern that our schoolchildren and faculty will be faced with enduring this unsafe learning environment. During the visit, we were assured that SSHS maintenance is doing everything in its capacity to improve the situation. However, this problem requires a more collaborative effort to address these issues. We would appreciate your assistance in managing this urgent matter and assessing the validity of sanitary permits throughout our public schools,” the senators concluded in their letter.

With Simon Sanchez in the spotlight for health and safety concerns, The Guam Daily Post reached out to Won Pat on the course of action she will take at the school to address the rat infestation. However, no response was available as of press time Tuesday.