Barnett: DoDEA integration a ‘bold’ idea

The chairman of the 37th Guam Legislature's education committee commended Guam’s delegate to Congress for his effort to reintegrate the local schools under the Department of Defense Education Activity back into the Guam Department of Education.

Sen. Chris Barnett offered his support following an announced effort from Del. James Moylan to get the military to approve a five-year plan to manage the major change, especially given the potential funding to fix the island’s 41 public schools and the need for a “One Guam voice.”

“He’s on the right track. It’s a bold and big idea, and if it works, we could see major improvements to our schools with more 'buy-in' from our federal and military neighbors,” Barnett told The Guam Daily Post.

With the military buildup in the final stages of preparation for the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps service members and their dependents from Japan, Barnett said, “the time to address the disparity between the island’s separate but unequal school systems is now.”

A letter Moylan penned to the secretary of defense requested consideration of a plan to fully integrate the two systems into one run by the local government, as a way to put the discussion on the “larger table.”

Moylan said he was made aware of Department of Defense plans to invest nearly $1 billion into building additional DoDEA schools on Guam.

Instead, he wants DOD to consider an alternative investment in GDOE schools, which have sorely needed funding for infrastructure maintenance, repair and upgrade.

It's too early to tell if it’s a plan DOD will even consider. Moylan is awaiting a response to his letter.

Here on the local front, GDOE’s acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat said that Moylan’s plan would need much discussion with stakeholders who were not engaged by the delegate prior to sending the letter.

Barnett added Monday that there are questions that need to be answered about the effort, like the state of public school facilities since DOD pulled its students out of GDOE in 1997 and built DoDEA schools on Guam.

“From the DOD and DoDEA perspective, the question is: Has GovGuam made enough improvements in the public school system since we left it?” Barnett told the Post. “We all know the honest answer to that question. But knowing how valuable, vast and considerable DOD’s ability to invest in and influence improvements beyond the fence line is, I think a 'One Guam' voice making reasonable requests needs to be in the conversation. If our governor is going to ask Uncle Sam to foot the bill for a new hospital, we should also be sending an SOS, or save our schools (message), to Washington, D.C.”

Like other local officials, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was not aware of the delegate’s letter to DOD, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, Adelup's communications director.

“The Office of the Governor is currently reviewing the delegate’s proposal. Additionally, we’d like to get more input from education officials, namely the Guam Education Board and the GDOE superintendent,” Paco-San Agustin said.

Congressional research

According to a Congressional Research Service report updated in August 2020, DOD established its school system between 1950 and 1980, “in locales that lacked adequate public education for children living on installations, by reason of racially segregated schools, remote or sparsely populated locations, or state restrictions on funds to educate military children on federal property.”

Approximately 1.1 million school-aged children have at least one parent in the military, and nearly 80% of these children attend public schools off military bases, according to the report.

Guam's DoDEA student population is roughly 500 elementary, middle and high school students.

Moylan’s proposal is similar to previous discussions at the federal level with support and opposition of those prior efforts noted in the report. Some in Congress have questioned the continued need for DOD to own and operate domestic schools.

“Proponents of divesting domestic schools and associated infrastructure argue that the operation of elementary and secondary schools is superfluous to DOD’s core national security mission and creates unnecessary administrative overhead. They further note that average per-student costs at (DoDEA) schools are significantly higher than per-student costs at schools operated by local education authorities (LEA),” the report stated. “In addition, some point to potential future costs to maintain and upgrade existing schools. Proponents of shuttering these schools or maintaining the buildings on DOD property but turning them over to LEAs for operation and management argue that these options could result in substantial government savings.”

Meanwhile, proponents of maintaining DoDEA schools believe its availability improves the quality of life of military families and troop morale, and provides retention incentives for service members with children.

“Some argue that DOD domestic schools are better-equipped to provide for the unique needs of military children, for example, providing educational/curriculum continuity for children who are subject to frequent moves,” the report stated. “Some contend that LEAs may not have the resources, infrastructure, or administrative capacity to absorb all (DoDEA) students and question whether LEAs would be able to provide the same level of programs and services as provided by (DoDEA). Military parents who now have the ability to serve on school boards … are concerned about losing the ability to influence school decision-making as their ability to serve on LEA school boards may be subject to local residency restrictions.”

Meanwhile, some state and local officials have laid out concerns that any federal resources earmarked for the integration of DoDEA schools into a public school system would be insufficient to offset costs required to support the transfer of all DoDEA students in a jurisdiction, according to the report.

Options that have been raised before Congress in recent studies include, closing all base schools and transferring students to LEAs; transferring management of students and facilities to an existing LEA, with DOD maintaining some responsibility for facilities; establishing a new LEA covering the entire installation area; and converting DoDEA schools into charter schools.