Barnett: Investigative committee moving with ‘urgency,’ ‘caution’

Lawmakers are on the “first step” to empaneling a special investigative committee to look into a fake floor amendment that was falsely attributed to Sen. Chris Duenas.

At the conclusion of session last week, the Guam Legislature adopted Resolution 67-37, which would allow the Committee on Rules to create the group.

The resolution passed Thursday with votes from Sens. Chris Barnett, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Thomas Fisher, Jesse Lujan, Sabina Perez, Dwayne San Nicolas and Duenas.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. William Parkinson, Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Telo Taitague were “no” votes.

Taitague is a co-sponsor of the resolution but expressed concerns about it being placed on the session agenda without prior notice, although the need for that was contested.

After passing three times during voting, her vote was considered “no.”

Now that the resolution is adopted, Barnett, chairman of the rules committee, said he is in communication with Blas, the minority leader of the Republican caucus, to see who they would like to add to the investigative committee.

The committee is to be made up of three members from the Democratic majority and two from the Republican minority.

“I'm also looking over at who we at the Democrat majority we can add,” Barnett said.

The rules chair reiterated the robust discussion on the floor, which gave members a chance to lay out their concerns about the situation and desires to look into the incident.

“So, of course, we want to move with urgency, but, at the same time, I want to move with caution in terms of making sure we're doing everything right, step by step. And again, we're just really on the first step,” Barnett said.

The fake amendment was shared online by the Progressive Democrats of Guam. It stated that funding already allotted for pay raises to teachers and administrators would be “reprogrammed” for the maintenance and facilities of schools.

Julian Janssen, a classified government employee and chapter leader of the Progressive Democrats of Guam, had told The Guam Daily Post that he received the fake amendment from someone at the central office of the Guam Legislature, and that he believed it to be legitimate at the time.

Another news outlet reported that Janssen heard the amendment came from the central office.

Postings of the fake amendment were taken down, with an apology, after Duenas called attention to it on the session floor last week. Duenas has filed a criminal complaint against Janssen, alleging forgery.