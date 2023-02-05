Simon Sanchez High School is suffering from a rat infestation, despite a sanitary permit currently issued to the school, Sen. Chris Barnett said Friday.

But even if the rodent problem was noted by government health inspectors, current rules wouldn't result in the campus shutting down, officials confirmed at a legislative hearing where the freshman senator raised the issue.

Barnett, who visited the Yigo high school last week, brought up the infestation during a meeting called by the Guam Legislature's committee on health, which included officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A number of topics were on the agenda, including those concerning the department's Division of Environmental Health, which inspects health-regulated establishments like restaurants, salons, and schools.

The issuance of sanitary permits for schools was not on the agenda, however, a lengthy discussion ensued when Barnett pressed for more information on how, and when, public schools are checked for health hazards.

“One of the issues that concerned me is that in talking with Principal Carla Masnayon, she informed me that the last time (DPHSS) inspected the campus, Simon Sanchez, was in 2016. But what I found interesting is that there’s a current sanitary permit issued to the school,” Barnett said to division officials.

When he asked Masnayon how they had a valid permit with an old inspection, he was told schools are essentially given a free pass by the government.

“She said, 'Oh, we get a call from downtown and they say, come and pick up your sanitary permit,'” Barnett recalled, before asking DPHSS to explain the current policies and procedures informing these kinds of decisions.

Inspection ideal, not compelled

Tom Nadeau, DPHSS chief environmental health officer, said one of the mandates of local statute is for sanitary permits to be renewed June 30 of each year.

A recent inspection, however, is not a prerequisite to renewal.

“There’s nothing in our laws, regulations that compels us or requires an establishment to be inspected prior to receiving the renewal. Of course, ideally, it would be great to inspect every facility before we give a renewal to ensure that compliance is being met as the first time they applied and they are required to do that,” Nadeau said.

Allowing schools to carry forward a permit without its campus being checked is concerning for stakeholders, Barnett said.

“If we are issuing a current sanitary permit but we are not inspecting the schools - in my estimation, the sanitary permit is not really worth the paper it’s written on,” Barnett said.

By law, DPHSS is mandated to perform four inspections a year of the island’s public schools. Nadeau noted that the division is understaffed and unable to meet its many obligations, including the regular inspections of schools and other regulated facilities.

“It’s not a secret that we are not able to meet that requirement, but we do triage, based on the risk to the community. So those that are high-risk, like the young, elderly and sick, we do focus on that. But (the) reality (is) every inspection is a priority which, unfortunately, we have not been able to meet,” Nadeau said.

While a general policy to inspect schools as mandated isn't feasible, according to the chief environmental health officer, the division is planning to check out the Yigo campus.

“If we were to focus just on schools, then all other obligations will need to be canceled or postponed. So we are trying to find the balance and try to entertain everyone's request,” Nadeau said. “But we do recognize the need to go down to Simon Sanchez. We can’t give you the date but that is in our planning.”

No forced closures until 2024

Even if health inspectors find enough health and safety violations that would normally shut down other establishments for children or facilities where food is served - Guam's public schools won't be shut down, at least not until next year.

“(A) ‘D’ grade … automatically results in a closure, then we will do so,” Nadeau said. “However, the current rules and regulations states that would not be in effect until five years (after) its adoption. The adoption was in 2019, so the effective enforceable (date) is 2024, next calendar year.”

The revelation into the process of sanitary permits moved Sen. Roy Quinata, an SSHS alumnus, to question what needs to happen to address the myriad of issues at the school he described as a “government screw-up.”

“So Simon Sanchez needs to be shut down for it to … mediate all its issues and then you guys will redo inspection?” he asked Nadeau.

The issues with sanitary permits is a critical issue, according to Sen. Joanne Brown, who noted the permitting process needs to be looked into further.

“I think we need to dig further into that issue to find out exactly how many schools are being inspected, when they are being inspected, what the record is so far of the inspections of all of our public and private schools,” Brown said, requesting Speaker Therese Terlaje to follow up as the chair of the committee on health.

The speaker noted that the sanitary permit process is on the agenda for an upcoming public hearing.

But before the discussion ended, Nadeau felt compelled to speak on the matter further.

“I would like to say, yes, we have an obligation to do inspections and we do our best. Whether it’s Simon Sanchez, another (Guam Department of Education) school or a food establishment, ultimately, the responsibility falls upon its operator. They have the option to cease operations if GDOE schools or an eating/drinking facility wishes to shut down because they have deficiency problems, operational problems that questions the safety of the community - they have the option to shut down. It doesn’t require (DPHSS) to tell them to shut down,” Nadeau stressed.

In fact, according to Nadeau, each establishment is trained in food safety as managers, employees, and even as school administrators.

“It’s not that they don't know these deficiencies. They have the option to take action on what they need to do internally, they don’t need (DPHSS) to tell them they have a challenge or problem,” he said. “Ultimately, the responsibility does fall on the respective permit holder.”

'They bought rat traps'

Sens. Barnett and Sabina Perez sent a letter to Judi Won Pat, GDOE acting superintendent, about the health and sanitation issues at the Yigo high school. The letter detailed the severity of the plague of rats at the school and offered photos provided by concerned stakeholders.

“Teachers and staff have reported that they bought rat traps with personal funds and that the infestation is prevalent in the Butler buildings, science buildings and in the main building. They also said that the GDOE central office was made aware of the infestation,” the letter stated. “Although the rat infestation requires immediate and urgent attention, many other health, sanitary, and structural concerns were observed during our visit and in photos and videos we received from Sanchez stakeholders.”

The senators asked for Won Pat's support in addressing the issues, some of which have plagued the school for decades as promises to construct a new campus are still pending.

“Although the SSHS rebuild (invitation for bid) will be released this week, there is a significant concern that our school children and faculty will be faced with enduring this unsafe learning environment. During the visit, we were assured that SSHS maintenance is doing everything in its capacity to improve the situation. However, this problem requires a more collaborative effort to address these issues. We would appreciate your assistance in managing this urgent matter and assessing the validity of sanitary permits throughout our public schools,” the letter concluded.

Ungraded inspections

Nadeau also reported that the Yigo high school was part of a program to help schools comply with their new health standards. Although no grades were issued, citations from those inspections were given to staff to remedy.

“I believe Simon Sanchez was one of six pilot projects that we had implemented and we did conduct an … ungraded inspection. The intent of that project was to provide hands-on direct access and assistance using the community to help comply with the requirements. So they were actually several inspections done at Simon Sanchez and that was part of the pilot project and grades were not issued,” Nadeau said.

The focus was to assist the high school in compliance, but DPHSS did not disclose whether any sanitary inspection of the school now, is pending.

“Generally, we don’t announce when we are going to do inspections but we do work with GDOE. We have, in the past, as a courtesy, but also to make it clear that we are there to help them, not close them,” Nadeau said.

Advanced notice is usually given to GDOE so they can prepare, according to the health official.

Sanitary permits cover the physical requirements and operations of a regulated establishment, everything from lighting and water pressure to general cleanliness. According to DPHSS, these requirements must be met during the initial inspection.

A sanitary permit reflects how the establishment met those requirements at that point in time. As Nadeau admitted, however, renewed sanitary permits aren’t based on a current inspection of the sites, instead, it's a continuation of the initial permit issued.