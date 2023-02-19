Following site visits that reportedly showed concerning health and safety conditions at Guam's public schools, Sen. Chris Barnett, the chairman of the Guam Legislature’s committee on education, introduced a bill to assess and remediate the hazardous substances and infestations at campuses.

The bill was introduced Feb. 13 and it is the latest in the senator’s attempt to have public school facilities meet minimum standards imposed by the government.

Called the Safe School Facilities Act of 2023, the legislation would require the Guam Department of Education superintendent to develop procedures that identify and remediate facilities in the public school system.

Substances deemed hazardous in the measure include microbiological and pathogenic hazards, bacteria, fungi, viruses, insect or rodent infestation, toxicity or allergens originating in flora and contamination hazards in water distribution systems.

The measure also includes any substance of infestation deemed hazardous by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The superintendent is required to have GDOE facilities inspected at least once annually as a result of previous infestation or contamination, to ensure the hazard is no longer a threat to the safety of children.

The bill would also require the development of standard operating procedures to isolate the areas found to contain hazards or infestations, and, if necessary, hire contractors to control and eliminate threats.

Barnett's bill additionally would require the superintendent to develop warning systems that notify the public, students, faculty, school personnel, parents and regulatory agencies of the discovery of the hazards or infestations, what areas are affected, and the status of the remediation until its completion.

All findings must be reported to the regulatory agencies required under local law.

Safety is 'top priority'

Judi Won Pat, GDOE acting superintendent, told The Guam Daily Post in an interview Feb. 8, that the safety of school facilities is her “top priority.”

Won Pat has already questioned the agreements GDOE currently has with its third-party contractors, stating that when it comes to fumigating the schools, once a year is just not enough.

“When this situation came out and I’m now here sitting and I’m looking at it, and I said, 'OK, so how often do we go out and fumigate our schools right?' … The contract said once a year or as needed.”

Taken aback by that timeline, Won Pat said the next contract is “going to have to be really different.”

Won Pat, focused on the top priority of safety, added that work needs to be done on revising these contracts so that, in the future, the facilities will not have these infestation issues.

“So much can happen” between the contracted fumigations, she said. “So it’s got to be a lot more frequent. I don’t know what the numbers will be, that is something we need to talk to everyone (about).”