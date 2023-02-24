Barnett talks schools and safety at chamber meeting

Sen. Chris Barnett said he believes the island is stuck in a cycle that impacts both law enforcement and education. The chair of the Guam Legislature's committee with oversight on the two issues said, on one hand, he is addressing safety concerns among the island’s youngest members of the public, while on the other, trying to attack the impacts of learning loss on public safety.

“I think that’s why these conditions continue to be the way they are because, as a community and a government, we really lack the courage to make these tough decisions. The education system is dealing with so much outside of the facility maintenance and structural issues, we’re dealing with severe learning loss because of the pandemic. It’s not a fairy tale, the learning loss is real,” Barnett said during the Guam Chamber of Commerce meeting held Wednesday morning at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.

He pointed out that at-home learning environments during the pandemic weren’t the same for all students and the consequences of that already are being seen.

“My kids were different, they’re very talented and I feel like they learned more during the pandemic, but a lot of kids, sadly, don’t share those same circumstances. And you’ve seen these effects ripple into other areas and another area that I oversee, which is public safety,” said Barnett, who also said he has talked with the heads of law enforcement agencies about recruitment and retention challenges.

A new recruit to the police force requires only a high school diploma.

“One of the biggest impediments is that people who are trying to become police officers or corrections officers or officers in Customs and Quarantine - they’re simply not smart enough to get the job. They can’t even pass the high school equivalency exam,” said Barnett. “People who are exiting the public school system can’t even pass the 10th grade test, and that is because of our education system.”

It's an education system that is riddled with health and safety issues, he said, one he intends to address with Bill 29 and a call to shut down certain schools.

“And I think the time to do it is now. I don’t think we can afford to wait any longer. As you know, we’re inching more and more toward true normalcy after the pandemic and I don’t think we’re going to have the time to maintain and fix these schools, and I think if we do it now, then we can address all of the issues like the learning loss that is affecting our kids and the issues like recruitment and retention with law enforcement,” Barnett said.

Proficiency improvements

Education officials had seen the effects of learning loss as early as mid-pandemic. At the end of 2021, Guam Community College reported 49% of new students placed into college-level math classes, while 51% were placed in developmental math. The college also reported 77% of new students placed into developmental English classes, according to Post files.

Barnett said he has begun conversations with GCC President Mary Okada to stand up programs.

“Now we’re looking at whether we might need to do remedial programs for people who want to become police officers or corrections officers, just to kind of address that issue,” said Barnett.

Barnett said he does not want to lower standards, but instead increase the proficiency of students who are placed in remedial classes.

“I don’t think that we should start lowering the standards to meet the need, you know, I don’t think we need to lower standards anymore. I think that now is the time we just bite the bullet. If we've got to shut down (Simon Sanchez High School) and bus kids over to Okkodo (High School) so we can fix that facility and get them back in there while we build a new campus, then as uncomfortable, as sad, as inconvenient as it is, I feel like it’s better than sending these kids to school in a facility that would be shut down if it were a restaurant,” said Barnett.