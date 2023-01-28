Barnett to DOA: Expedite prison hiring

A freshman senator, in a letter to the director, implored the Department of Administration to expedite the hiring process for Department of Corrections officers.

After two meetings with DOC leadership to discuss staffing shortages at the prison, Sen. Chris Barnett learned "difficulties stemmed from delays in processing potential prison hires from DOA to DOC," Barnett stated in a press release.

DOC received more than 100 applications after a job fair in May 2022 and delivered them to DOA, Barnett said in the release. In July, acting DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho sent a memo to DOA Director Edward Birn requesting that the processing of the positions be expedited.

"Camacho's request was not honored, and on Oct. 19, 2022, DOA returned the (personnel documents) and the Corrections Department was informed that the documents were not processed because there was no available certification listing," Barnett said in his letter to Birn.

DOC resubmitted the documents on Oct. 21, 2022, after the government's new fiscal year began. The department has received no updates on the processing as of Thursday, Barnett said in the release.

Barnett, chair of the Legislature's committee on public safety, wrote in his letter that there haven't been delays in hiring of other personnel.

He asked Birn why "these crucial and critical positions" are being "put on the back burner."

"The severe staff shortage at the prison has in many instances paralyzed DOC's operations," Barnett wrote.

He gave Birn an example of the prison not being able to meet the demands of its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program, or using low-risk inmates to clean up the community.

"The shortage in manpower not only poses a threat to our island, but endangers the safety of the hardworking employees who are part of the DOC family," Barnett stated.

Birn: Agency to 'respond accordingly'

On Friday, Birn told The Guam Daily Post he had received the letter, which his department is looking into and comparing with its records.

"First of all, we have to find out if there is a delay," Birn said.

The DOA director told the Post around 1,100 people have been recruited recently for the line agencies, including DOC.

"We've only got so many people here and they're pretty hardworking," he said. "We're going to look at the facts and respond accordingly."

Birn said he wished Barnett had contacted him on the matter beforehand.

"We're always happy to talk to people, and the letter explains that he's had extensive discussions with the Department of Corrections, so it would seem to only be reasonable to have called me first," Birn said.

Recruiting challenges

The Post also inquired with Camacho about the staffing situation at DOC. He responded, saying the department was trying to find alternative ways to expedite the government recruiting process.

"We're possibly looking at conducting the physical fitness test and other aspects that DOA typically goes through," said Camacho. "Maybe we can be proctors for the testing."

He said he will present the ideas to the governor to see how the issue can be best addressed.

Camacho also said he understood some of the same challenges are experienced by other agencies, such as the Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, which need their applications to be reviewed by DOA as well.

The prison currently is staffed with 160 corrections officers and support staff, according to Camacho, adding that bringing the number up to 200 "will be very helpful."