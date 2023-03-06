Barrigada family of 7 loses home to blaze

What was supposed to be an enjoyable family barbecue dinner, in a matter of minutes, became devastation, as the Delin family of 7 lost their Barrigada home Saturday.

“My dad got second-degree burns on his right arm and shoulder. I think he got it from when he was trying to kill the fire. It started in the back, when he was trying to cook barbecue. We use the old style, wood, and maybe it spread out.” said a member of the Delin family, 42, who asked The Guam Daily Post to publish only her last name. “We were at home yesterday and we were trying to kill the fire, but it got out of control."

She said her dad was treated at the hospital and is doing well. Delin recalled it was windy the day of the fire, and her father was manning the grill, which she believes may have started the house fire.

The family was taken by surprise that the popular cooking method enjoyed by many island residents would leave them homeless.

“No, this has never happened,” she told the Post Sunday.

The Delin family has called the wood-and-tin extension attached to a concrete house home since 1985, when the family first moved in.

"I grew up here for 42 years. It's me, my kids, my niece and my dad. There’s a total of seven of us,” she said with sadness in her voice.

When the fire began, her father was outside the home, while the rest of family was in a bedroom of the house. Delin recalled hearing her father’s cry for help.

"I was inside the house and heard my dad yelling for help,” she said. “It was only my dad outside and we were all in the room and he was calling our names and so we all went out to the living room to look for him and he said, 'Help. I need help.' Once he got the water to put it out it was already too late."

Delin said she roused her daughter, who was asleep in the room. The entire family made it out, as the fire spread in a matter of minutes.

“I was already out the house and I couldn’t go back in to get whatever I needed because the smoke," she said. “The fire already reached to the garage and when the firefighters came, the fire already went all through the house."

The Delin family members are happy to have made it out alive, but are saddened as they lost more than just a house. It was a home to them, filled with decades of memories.

“Right now, we are emotionally shocked, we didn’t even have enough sleep,” Delin said. “We were really scared. There was a lot of smoke, (I couldn’t breathe), so we had to move away from the house further towards the road because you could feel the heat."

Residents within the surrounding area were evacuated, according to Nick Garrido, spokesperson for the Guam Fire Department. The roads from Besta Market to South Sabana in Barrigada were closed to traffic as crews fought to gain control of the blaze, and then overhauled and secured the area.

“I think they had a hard time because we don’t have a fire hydrant, it’s across the street, so they had to connect all the way from there to our place,” Delin said of GFD’s efforts at the scene.

The Delin home is located behind Future World along Route 16.

"Maybe if we had one near our area it would be easier. It took awhile. They had two fire trucks," she said.

The fire was secured at 8 p.m. Saturday, and the family spent the rest of night night at an aunt's house.

Donations accepted

They returned to their home Sunday to see if anything made it through the fire among the rubble.

"Everything is totally gone. Even one of our cars caught on fire,” she said. It was near the fire, near the garage. The hood and bumper melted in the fire.”

The family may be able to move into a unit in the concrete structure that the extension was attached to, but will need the community’s assistance to begin the path to recovery.

“Clothes, we don’t have any clothes right now. We are just wearing my sister's clothes. And food,” Delin said, of the family's immediate needs.

Donations are being accepted at the Barrigada Mayor’s Office.

“Of course they are devastated, but you know what, we will pick up the pieces from there and call out and reach out for people who want to donate if they can, to this family to help them get on their feet,” village Mayor June Blas said.

The Delin house fire is the second structural fire in Barrigada in the span of two weeks. Blas reminded the community to practice fire safety at all times.

“With fire, please, if you are cooking, be sure to completely shut off the stove or please don’t leave. Sometimes we tend to get distracted - little things like that - and it could cause a fire. Even cigarettes, I kid you not, sometimes things like that could cause a fire. And, lately, it’s been windy, so we just have to be very careful out there," Blas said.

The Barrigada Mayor’s office can be reached at 671-734-3737 for more information.