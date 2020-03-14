Clearing some debris from the sidewalk of his Barrigada Heights home, Kevin Mui, from Tamuning, said he isn't too concerned about living near the planned isolation facility for future COVID-19 patients.

On Thursday, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said the Guam Memorial Hospital's 60-bed skilled nursing facility would house and isolate future COVID-19 patients.

Mui remained unfazed about Public Health's decision.

"Just take care of yourself," he said.

With years of experience working as an operating theater technician — a job that assists with the preparation of operating rooms for surgery— he said practicing good hygiene will help keep people from getting COVID-19.

Mui has long retired from that medical field and has a son who works on the front line with patients in urgent care.

While his son works with patients, he said, he tells him to be careful.

"I don't think we have anything to be concerned about," said Jane Jones, a resident of Barrigada Heights.

The facility is a short driving distance from where she lives, she said, but she understands that Public Health needs the facility.

As long as patients are isolated and kept indoors, she said, there are no concerns.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas said the nursing facility is the best place to quarantine patients should Guam have positive cases of COVID-19.

"We need to make sure that Guam is ready," Blas said.

Blas said the facility is an ideal place because it's isolated and far away from residents. She added she's not heard any concerns from residents who live near the area.