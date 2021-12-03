Barrigada is hosting its Annual Christmas Drive-Thru from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec 10 at the Barrigada Children's Park. The annual community event is aimed to help brighten the Christmas holiday season for children age 10 and younger, the Barrigada Mayor's Office stated in a press release. Residents are asked to please wear masks and stay in their vehicles as treats will be brought out by staff.

With public school students returning to classes five days a week, more children will be on the road.

"We ask that motorists traversing through the village please drive slowly and safely in the village," the press release states.

MPC meeting and other updates

The mayor's office also announced a Municipal Planning Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the mayor's office. All public health guidelines will be observed.

Island residents also continue to be invited to the Food Truck Grab and Go from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tiyan. "Please help support our local vendors," the office stated in the press release.

Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista continue to encourage residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to seek medical attention or get tested. Residents who are inquiring about booster shots or testing sites can call 311, option 2, for information.

Residential verification

The mayor's office remains open for residential verification and other essential services, including registering to vote. Requests can be submitted at a walk-up service window. Residents also can call in their requests to 671-734-3737/3859; emailing barrigadaoffice@gmail.com; or faxing 671-734-1988.

The mayor and vice mayor urge residents to leash their pets. They continue to receive reports about stray dogs chasing residents and destroying livestock and crops. In compliance with P.L. 31-05, Guam Laws Every Pet Owner Should Know, also known as the Leash Law, forms are available at the office.