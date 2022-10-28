Barrigada hosts spooky drive-thru today

Residents are invited to an annual Halloween haunted house drive-thru hosted by the Barrigada Mayor’s Office from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the parking lot of the village's children’s park, the office said in a press release.

It will take about three minutes to experience the drive-thru, which will feature creepy displays of clowns, zombies and movie props including "Chucky," "The Exorcist" and many more.

“We would like to see a lot of kids coming around,” said Ray Leon Guerrero, administrative assistant for the Barrigada Mayor’s Office. “It took about a week to prepare and sort the decorations for the event. Please enjoy your time looking at the props and receiving a goodie bag. We are trying to bring back the Halloween spirit to the island.”

Everyone is welcome to dress up for the spooky occasion, the office said.

There will be approximately 400 to 500 Halloween-themed goodie bags handed out to the community to celebrate the holiday.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles during the event and to follow traffic control.