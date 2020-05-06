A man who Guam police were looking for in connection to the shooting death of Peter Rios Jr. in Mongmong earlier this week has been captured.

John Faisao Mendiola, 56, was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, criminal trespass, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm, destroying evidence, disorderly conduct, unregistered firearm, concealed firearm without valid firearm ID permitting conceal, purchase or possession and use or carry of a firearm without a valid ID and reckless conduct, according to the Department of Corrections daily confinement records.

Guam police records show Mendiola was booked by authorities around 12:34 am on Wednesday.

The Barrigada man, who also goes by the name Juan, was placed in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Investigators put out an all points bulletin on Monday for Mendiola in connection to an “injured person investigation,” Post files state.

Officers said he was last seen at around 7 a.m. in Barrigada, and police believe he was armed with a large-caliber revolver that is silver with a white handle.

The Post confirms Mendiola was picked up by authorities on Tuesday.

Rios was found shot dead inside an apartment unit on the second floor of the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho street in Mongmong around 7 am on Monday.

Witnesses said they heard loud noises and gunshots that morning.

GPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the death investigation.

No additional information has been released from GPD at this time. An autopsy is pending to confirm Rios’ cause and manner of death.