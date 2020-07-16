A Barrigada man’s home surveillance system alerted him to a would-be burglar on his property while he was away.

Ryan Aguon Benavente, 46, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim saw an unknown man through his surveillance system sitting in the garage area of his home and rushed home.

He got home to find the intruder inside his enclosed outside kitchen, but the man locked the security screen door, documents state.

The victim got into the kitchen through a window, confronted the man and told him he was going to call police.

The alleged burglar pushed and struggled with the victim before he tried to flee from the scene, documents state.

The victim then spotted the man along Route 8 and was able to detain him until police showed up. The victim told police nothing was stolen, but that his kitchen drawers appeared to have been rummaged through, according to court documents.