Mayor June U. Blas, Vice Mayor Jessie P. Bautista, Barrigada Mayor's Office staff and the Barrigada Municipal Planning Council invite village children to the Annual Christmas Drive-Thru.

It will be held at the Barrigada Children's Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10. The annual community event is aimed to help brighten the Christmas holiday season for children ages 10 and below. Residents are asked to please wear masks and stay in their vehicles as treats will be brought out by staff.

With public school students returning to classes five days a week, more children will be on the road.

"We ask that motorists traversing through the village please drive slowly and safely in the village," the press release states.

MPC meeting and other updates

The mayor's office also is announcing an MPC meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the mayor's office. All public health guidelines will be observed.

Island residents also continue to be invited to the Food Truck Grab and Go from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tiyan. "Please help support our local vendors," the press release states.

Blas and Bautista continue to encourage residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to seek medical attention or get tested. Residents who are inquiring about the booster shot or testing sites can call 311 option 2 for information.

The mayor's office remains open for residential verifications and other essential services, including registering to vote. Requests can be submitted at a walk-up service window. Residents can also call in their requests by calling 671-734-3737/3859; emailing barrigadaoffice@gmail.com; or faxing 671-734-1988.

The mayor and vice mayor urge residents to leash their pets. They continue to receive reports about stray dogs chasing residents, destroying livestock and crops. In compliance with P.L. 31-05, Guam Laws Every Pet Owner Should Know also known as the Leash Law, forms are available at the office.