Barrigada precinct official tests positive for COVID-19

A person who served as a precinct official for Barrigada Precinct 15 (A-Ck) during the Runoff Election on Nov. 17 tested positive for COVID-19 late afternoon Nov. 19.

The official who tested positive only serviced one curbside voter and is now at the isolation facility, according to a press release from the Guam Election Commission. The remaining four precinct officials are in self quarantine.

Officials are assuring voters that COVID-19 prevention measures were diligently practiced at all precincts, inside all polling rooms and as curbside voters were served.

Precinct officials had ample time to process each voter properly, sanitize frequently touched surfaces, and ensure there were never more than three voters in the polling room in an effort to practice social distancing.

The GEC is working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which is providing guidance.