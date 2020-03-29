Several weeks ago, the Barrigada Mayor's Office and Barrigada Municipal Planning Council received some help from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to clean the wall across Route 16 near Untalan Middle School and touch up the mural that has brought smiles to the faces of many.

The mural is important to the village, said Barrigada Mayor June Blas, who reiterated her appreciation to her staff, including Pat Pangelinan, Marc Mendiola and Jon Paul Mesa, along with all the volunteers.

“It depicts who we are, our people, our culture and heritage, our faith, our youth in sports and school, and our military and business partners,” she said.

Repeating the words on the mural, Blas added: “We are Barrigada.”

“We are proud of who we are and who we stand for. Biba Barrigada!”