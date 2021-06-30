Barrigada woman wins new car, Tamuning man wins $10K cash in latest Vax N' Win drawing

Lucille M. Mariano got a surprise post-birthday gift on Wednesday, a new 2021 Kia Soul X-Line worth nearly $20,000. She just turned 75 on June 22.

"We really need a car," the Barrigada resident said, with her husband of 53 years, Anthony, by her side as they checked their first new car together.

The couple's beat up vehicle has been having mechanical problems for quite sometime now, so winning a new vehicle was a post-birthday gift for her, the husband said.

Peter Paul A. Torres, 63, won $10,000 cash. He got his second dose of the vaccine on June 19.

"We would use this to pay our bills and also for savings," Torres, of Tamuning, said.

Mariano and Torres are the latest grand prize winners under the government of Guam's Vax N' Win program, which seeks to incentivize people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio presented the winners and their prizes during a brief ceremony at Adelup Wednesday afternoon.

They both encouraged community members who have not been vaccinated yet to do so, to help protect themselves, their family and the community from the virus.

GovGuam launched the Vax N' Win vaccine incentives program to help Guam achieve 80% herd immunity by the time the island celebrates its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community, or herd, becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of the disease from person to person unlikely.

