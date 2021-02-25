Bars reopen, but off-limits to military

Bars and taverns reopened Wednesday evening after months-long closures over COVID-19 concerns, but they remain off-limits to military service members.

Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. John Menoni, in a Feb. 23 memo, said a Jan. 20 order temporarily prohibiting service members from visiting bars and similar social establishments will remain in effect "until such activity no longer poses a significant risk to mission readiness."

"Any violations of this order remain subject to adverse administrative and/or disciplinary action under the Uniform Code of Military Justice," Menoni wrote.

Dependents of military service members, civilians and contractors who work on Guam military installations are also "highly encouraged to avoid these establishments," Menoni said.

Menoni also encouraged all eligible beneficiaries to "say yes to the vaccine when offered the opportunity."

"The arrival of the vaccine has given us hope that we are on the right path to ending this pandemic," he said, adding that additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments are expected in the coming weeks and months.

He also called for continued wearing of masks, maintaining good hygiene, and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

No dance floors, no bar stools

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero placed Guam under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 effective Feb. 22, lifting more social and business restrictions.

PCOR3 allowed bars to reopen effective 5 p.m. Feb. 24 with a 50% occupancy limit.

Except for a number of weeks between mid-June and mid-August, bars and taverns have been closed since March 2020, when the pandemic started tearing through Guam.

Less than seven hours before bars were allowed to reopen, Adelup released the Department of Public Health and Social Services' guidance memo for bars, taverns, and other eating and drinking establishments.

The guidance prohibits the use of dance floors.

It requires the removal of bar stools at the bar or other locations where drinks are made and served unless the bar can maintain 6 feet between the bartender and customers while ordering.

The guidance also requires a dedicated ordering area where customers can maintain a 6-foot distance, or implement a system where servers accept orders while customers remain seated.

These are in addition to the general requirement of masks, social distancing and proper hygiene among bar employees and customers.

Customers: Refrain from cheering, singing along

In venues where there's live entertainment, there must be a 6-foot distance between the entertainers and customers, Public Health stated.

"All customers must refrain from cheering or singing along," Public Health said.

Only performers who are actively singing are exempted from wearing masks.

Karaoke, but ...

Karaoke singing is allowed but disposable microphone covers are required between each use, and the microphone must be properly disinfected between each use.

Face masks are required to be worn at all times while singing.

Only one singer is allowed to sing at a time, and no more than six people are permitted per group in for each private room.

Under PCOR3, social gatherings are also limited to 25 people.