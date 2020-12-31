Bars and taverns are now also looking forward to welcoming back customers in early 2021 with safety protocols, especially now that the governor gave the green light for bingo halls, game rooms, amusement parks and similar businesses to reopen on Jan. 11.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary, on Wednesday said the government wants to "revisit bars and nightclubs after the holiday season."

"The activities in bars and nightclubs are inherently interactive and, combined with alcohol, lends itself to letting our guard down," she said.

Dining in at restaurants is now allowed at 25% capacity.

Guam's bingo halls are frequented by the elderly, among the most vulnerable population to get sick from COVID-19, bar owners said.

"There is no more medical or scientific logic or sense in all the decision-making," bar owner Thomas Peinhopf said. "We, the bar community, expected nothing else."

For the most part of 2020, bars have been closed, as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered, to help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Peinhopf, who operates Livehouse in Tumon and The Shady Lady in Dededo, also represents owners of dozens of bars and taverns and other small businesses.

"Our owners' group is now 45-strong. They are all not very happy," he said Wednesday.

The management of Wild Bill's bar in Tamuning on Wednesday said while they perfectly understand the government's hesitation to allow bars to reopen, "it's strange when you allow bingo parlors and game rooms to operate."

"That does not make any sense at all," the bar management said.

Wild Bill's seeks to reopen, welcome back its loyal customers and and reemploy its workers.

A long government-ordered closure, the management said, is "very impactful."

"We're going to reopen when the government allows us to reopen. Unfortunately, not all of us will be able to. Some already closed for good."

Peinhopf said the federally funded program that is supposed to help small businesses, such as bars, has been slow to release the needed assistance.

The $3 million program, which seeks an additional $1.7 million, pays up to two months of past-due commercial rent for local businesses.

Peinhopf said the program only pays up to two months' worth of rent, while GovGuam forced bars to close from March to December, except for a few weeks in between.

Possible ban on government officials

Peinhopf, who also sued the governor and GovGuam over orders of business closures, said bar owners are discussing lifetime bans for the governor, lieutenant governor, their medical advisors, economic advisors and other government officials from their bars.

"No more political fundraisers when they need it," Peinhopf said. "They can stay with their big business friends and do their fundraisers and get a beer at the large corporation hotels."

Restaurants have been allowed to reopen initially for outdoor dining, but as of this week, bars said there's no plan to recommend allowing them to also operate using outdoor spaces.