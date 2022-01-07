Following the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases on Guam, the military's Joint Region Marianas announced Thursday that the wearing of face masks is again required on all military bases and other facilities on the island.

"In order to preserve force health protection and community public health, all personnel on Department of Defense installations are required to wear a face covering in congregate settings whether indoors or outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained," JRM stated in a press release.

"This policy is applicable to all military personnel stationed, assigned to temporary duty, or assigned to a visiting unit temporarily located in Guam, and to civilian dependents, contractors and DOD civilian employees and visitors to DOD installations."

"After two months of a downward trend, we are now experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, and we want to make sure we get ahead of the spread and slow it back down to protect our families and our island," said Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of JRM.

Mask wearing will not be required during physical training activity or due to operational necessity as determined by individual unit commanders, according to the press release.

U.S. Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base retain primary responsibility for the management of declared public health emergencies onboard their installations. Unit commanders retain discretion to implement more restrictive policies in line with preserving public health or operational necessity, according to the release.

Nicholson encouraged all eligible recipients to also receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

"The health and safety of our personnel, families, employees, and our larger community remains a top priority, and vaccinating against COVID-19 remains our best defense against the disease," he said.

(Daily Post Staff)