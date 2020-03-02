Base support service contractor gets $60M extension

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command's Pacific office on Feb. 27 awarded a $60 million contract modification to add a six-month option period to DZSP 21 LLC of Marlton, New Jersey, for base operating support services at Joint Region Marianas.

"This contract award is a vital tool to ensuring mission readiness for our installations within Joint Region Marianas," said Capt. Daniel Turner, commanding officer at NAVFAC Marianas. "I am extremely proud of our NAVFAC team of professionals and I applaud their efforts in completing this significant milestone in procuring critical services for the sustainment of Guam's military operations."

The work will include management and administration, port operations, ordnance, material management, facility management, sustainment, restoration and modernization, electrical, wastewater, steam, hot water and demineralized water, potable water, transportation and environmental.

The services will be performed at various locations on Guam, with an expected completion date of August 2020.

The main base operating services contract on Guam has gone through several years of procurement and legal disputes between two contractors – DZSP and Fluor Federal Solutions LLC.

The multiyear base operating services contract went up for bid in 2013 – a contract with a potential value of $500 million.

After Fluor filed a series of protests, the Navy awarded the contract to Fluor in 2017.

DZSP challenged that decision in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

The court subsequently decided NAVFAC must amend the solicitation.

"This case provides an interesting example of a long and convoluted protest battle involving years of bridge contracts," states Shane McCall, senior associate attorney and government procurement blog editor at Koprince Law LLC. "The Navy was not free to ignore the changes in its requirements that had occurred over this period of time, nor was it free to ignore the performance that the incumbent had carried out during the series of bridge contracts."