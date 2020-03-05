Basil Food Industrial Services Corp. said its competitor in a multimillion-dollar food services contract, S.H. Enterprises Inc., violated rules prohibiting favors to the government when it allowed the temporary use of the former Hakubotan building as a processing center for war claims.

In September 2019, the General Services Agency issued an invitation for bid on food services for the elderly. Despite this and another ongoing appeal, food services for the elderly remain uninterrupted.

SH Enterprises submitted its bid in October 2019 and in November of that year, GSA indicated it would award the contract to SH Enterprises with services to commence in December 2019, according to Basil's appeal.

In January, Basil learned from media reports and interviews that the former Hakubotan building in Tamuning was being donated to serve as a war claims processing center.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, Basil obtained a Jan. 22 letter from SH Enterprises to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allowing the use of a section of the building for the processing center.

The letter was "clear and convincing evidence" that SH Enterprises violated administrative rules and laws that prohibit contractors from handing out favors to GovGuam, according to Basil.

GSA allegedly ignored and failed to address claim

A protest was filed with GSA on Feb. 7 but was denied the next day, according to the appeal. The agency authored the denial based on laws that govern gratuities and kickbacks but "completely ignored and failed" to address concerns with favors to GovGuam, which is the basis of the protest, according to Basil.

"This is an error as GSA should have analyzed and reviewed the entirety of 5 GCA Section 5630, which not only encompasses the general rules related to gratuities and kickbacks, but which also includes favors as defined in Section 5630(d)," the appeal stated.

Basil is not contesting the governor's authorities or actions but focusing on SH Enterprises' "unequivocal failure" to abide by ethical standards, according to the company. Their competitor's actions not only warrant a termination of the contract but also debarment or suspension from being a GovGuam contractor, Basil added.

"SH Enterprises' deliberate act of donating its Hakubotan building to the government of Guam soon after receiving a multimillion-dollar procurement contract is a significant violation of the contract and it chips away and negates the public's trust in the procurement system," the company stated.

The appeal was filed on Feb. 27.

There has been no response from GSA on the OPA website but this is not the first appeal filed by Basil.

The company also filed an appeal in December 2019, regarding the same bid for elderly food services, GSA-056-19.

In the 2019 appeal, which is still before the OPA, Basil alleges that SH Enterprises is not a responsive bidder and should be disqualified. The bid required bidders to disclose whether they had government contracts terminated in the last three years.

SH Enterprises failed to list negative citations, according to Basil. In April 2019, as part of an emergency procurement for elderly food services, SH Enterprises was awarded a purchase order for that month but within a week of the award, received a "C" rating from a health inspection. This triggered an automatic termination, according to Basil. However, according to the appeal, GSA explained that SH Enterprises was not terminated but withdrew from the award.

Basil once had the contract for elderly food services but that was terminated in 2016 after a health inspection of Basil's facility resulted in a closure notice. Basil appealed the termination at the OPA but was denied. The Superior Court of Guam also affirmed the decision.

In late December 2019, a little after Basil's 2019 appeal was filed, the Supreme Court of Guam upheld the decision to terminate contracts with Basil.