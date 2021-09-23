The 27-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing a woman known to him will have to wait to find out if he is fit to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

John Richard Bass III appeared before presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday for a competency hearing.

Defense attorney Heather Zona told the court she has not been able to meet with her client, as he was potentially exposed to the recent positive cases reported at the Department of Corrections.

She is also waiting for her client's medical records from off-island.

The judge granted the request to delay the hearing until November.

Bass has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to charges of murder.

On June 6, Bass allegedly stabbed Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana at a Tamuning apartment complex more than a dozen times. The woman's 19-year-old daughter also suffered stab wounds while trying to defend her mother, court documents state.