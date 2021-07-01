Murder suspect John Richard Bass III will have to undergo a forensic evaluation after pleading not guilty by reason of mental illness in the Superior Court of Guam.

Bass appeared for his arraignment before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori waived Bass' rights to a speedy trial.

Bass is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

The 27-year-old Bass stands accused in the June 6 stabbing death of Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana, 39, at the Mai'Ana Airport Plaza in Tamuning.

He was indicted on charges of murder as a first-degree felony and two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Bass is being held by the Department of Corrections on $1 million bail.

Bloody crime scene

According to court documents, Laguana was stabbed more than a dozen times.

Officers at the scene said she was drenched in blood as her 19-year-old daughter cradled her head in her arms.

The teen was stabbed while trying to defend her mother and survived, Post files state.