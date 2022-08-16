When he learned the U.S. Senate had finally passed legislation addressing toxic exposure for military veterans, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Brian Moyer walked into the bedroom where his wife had been watching television and, having teared up a bit at the news, told her that they'd won.

"I told her, I said, 'The Senate has passed the bill. ... The president said he's going to sign. So I mean, we've won,'" Moyer told The Guam Daily Post. "She got out of bed, gave me a hug and a kiss and said, 'Good. Does this mean we're going to have a normal life now?' I said no. 'No, there's other battles to be fought.'"

Just last week, President Joe Biden signed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT, Act.

The legislation expands benefits and services for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, including herbicide exposure coverage for Vietnam War veterans who served on Guam, American Samoa, Johnston Atoll and other locations.

Moyer, now the legislative director for Military-Veterans Advocacy Inc., had been one of the many veterans who had come forward years ago to talk about Agent Orange or herbicide spraying on Guam. He would later found Agent Orange Survivors of Guam and assisted with soil testing initiatives. He is seeking compensation for illnesses related to herbicide exposure.

Among the so-called rainbow herbicides - chemicals used to clear vegetation during the Vietnam War - Agent Orange is perhaps the most well-known and has been linked to several diseases.

Agent Orange is composed of equal parts 2, 4-D and 2, 4, 5-T – both common herbicides until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted all use of 2, 4, 5-T in the 1980s over toxicity concerns. The manufacture of 2, 4, 5-T at high temperatures is associated with an extremely toxic byproduct known as 2, 3, 7, 8-TCDD, more commonly referred to as TCDD dioxin.

A bittersweet victory

The road to the PACT Act had been a long one for Moyer and other advocates. Less comprehensive legislation - more focused on Guam and other areas known for herbicide exposure - was introduced and had fizzled before the larger PACT Act saw light outside of the federal legislative process. The law is estimated to cost $280 billion over a decade and is expected to benefit more than 3.5 million veterans.

Moyer attended the signing ceremony for the PACT Act. It was a bittersweet occasion for the former Marine.

"I kept thinking about, 'OK, this is good. This is good.' But in the same breath, how many people died not knowing what caused those strange cancers or what caused them to get diabetes ... or all these skin cancers?" Moyer said. "It's still a bittersweet moment, but at the same time, it's like seeing that rainbow after a thunderstorm."

'Whatever we've got to do'

Now that the PACT Act is law, Military-Veterans Advocacy will be advocating for service members who served at Okinawa and the Panama Canal Zone, as well as for dependents exposed to toxins on Guam, Okinawa and Panama. They will also work on pushing back the date of presumptive service connection in the PACT Act from 1962 to 1958 for Guam veterans, and work on changes for the appeals process at Veterans Affairs, according to Moyer.

Moyer also made it clear that they will assist Guam in whatever way they can.

"What the government's done to the CHamoru (people) is disgusting. What it's done to the people of Guam is disgusting, in my humble opinion. People have been left drinking contaminated water for how many decades?" Moyer said, later recalling a town hall meeting several months ago with Speaker Therese Terlaje, Sen. Telena Nelson, Military-Veterans Advocacy Chairman John Wells and himself.

"What the speaker was talking about was, she keeps getting phone calls from her constituents on Guam saying that cancer is everywhere. You know what, if it's an Agent Orange-related cancer, shouldn't the government be obligated to take care of these people? Help them out the same way they're helping out a veteran? That's my train of thought," Moyer said, adding later that maybe the time has come for an Agent Orange conference "on Guam for Guam."

"We still have to take care of the dependents who are on Guam. We also made a commitment to the CHamoru (people). They're not going to be abandoned," Moyer recalled of what he told his wife. "We're going to do whatever we've got to do on our end."