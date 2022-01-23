BeHeartfelt, a local nonprofit organization, is stepping up to help combat what’s been called “weekend hunger” among children in need.

The Snackpack Program started last year, according to Lori Marsh Marble, the organization’s president. For the last four years, she has joined public school outreach teams, which consist of social workers and community program workers, among others, she said.

“They go out into the community and are looking for ways to help the children and making sure the children are attending school and how can they give them resources,” Marsh Marble said.

“One of the things that I … realized wasn’t being met was their weekend hunger.”

A large population of Guam’s public school students qualify for free or reduced breakfast and lunch programs at schools - so much so that the federal government eventually approved the Guam Department of Education’s request to offer free meals to all students at all of its 41 schools.

What GDOE’s program doesn’t cover are the weekends.

The program currently caters to roughly 40 students from a handful of Guam Department of Education middle schools. The goal is to feed 10 children at each school, Marsh Marble said.

“The way the program works, when you’re feeding 10 kids at a school, the administration, school counselors, school nurse and (community assistant), are all working together to choose 10 kids that are vulnerable,” she said. “These are children that don’t have access to resources and it could be for a various number of reasons.”

The snack packs are discreetly slipped into the student's bag on Fridays. The packs are filled with enough food to last the student two days.

“We do a fruit on Saturday and like a vegetable on Sunday. There will be noodles on Saturday and meat on Sunday. We always do a juice box for one of the two days and milk for the other day. We try to hit like cereal, granola bars, it definitely has to have an island style to it,” she said. “If we are really fortunate we will get a source of meat like Spam or Vienna sausage.”

Lacking of food security

Marsh Marble’s prior volunteer work at Harvest House and other not-for-profit organizations helped open her eyes to the food insecurity issues some children on island face.

“When I had served at Harvest House, and I served a lot in foster care nonprofits, one of the things I knew before even landing on the Snackpack Program is that a lot of children, a large number of the children that go into foster care in the first place is because they have food insecurity,” she said.

Participating in the outreach efforts for public school students, Marsh Marble saw children whose families lack more than just transportation.

“Some of these families that we go out to see with these outreach teams they have no running water, they have no electricity and so this is where you meet the need of the child that’s in that vulnerable position,” she said.

It’s a sad reality that impacts children nationally and one that she hopes to be able to change here on island.

“When we look at the the statistics in the 50 states, the average is 1 in 6 children has food insecurity on the weekends. You look at a state like Texas, it’s 1 in 4. I would predict and I had a really hard time getting the stats but I would say Guam falls in the 1 in 4 children,” Marsh Marble said.

BeHeartfelt’s Snackpack Program is modeled after a similar program in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I didn’t realize there wasn’t a Snackpack Program already on island because I have served and volunteered and learned about these successful ones at nonprofits. When I realized it doesn’t exist I thought this is something I could do," Marsh Marble said.

BeHeartfelt did the math and noted that it costs $5 a day to feed a child.

“I think that’s still good, if you think of how much it costs to even go to a fast-food place, I think being able to give a child and I also like it because the program is new we are almost at four schools,” Marsh Marble said.

Community help

Donations make the snack packs possible.

“The response has been wonderful and I think that it’s about getting the word out. I know people want to step up and help,” she said.

There are three ways individuals can get involved: donating funds or food, and volunteering to help pack snacks.

More information on these can be found at beheartfelt.com.

According to BeHeartfelt information, $10 feeds a child for a weekend, $40 feeds a child for a month $100 feeds a child for a school quarter, $200 feeds a child for the semester and $400 feeds a child for the entire school year.

Donations are also appreciated.

Nonperishable food items are accepted at Calvary Baptist Church in Tumon every Wednesday. She said that as the community donates more, they will be able to expand the program to more children.

Individuals also can volunteer their time on Wednesdays, which is when the group prepares the snack packs. They currently average 10 volunteers a week.

"I’m really hoping that even the awareness of a sports team or a school club can sign up for a Wednesday and they can pack the snacks. And it takes the load off of weekly volunteers,” Marsh Marble said.

Community service credits

There’s also an added bonus for student volunteers. They can earn service learning credits toward graduation by volunteering. Some students have already taken advantage of the bonus.

“We had a few students from JFK (High School) and Father Duenas Memorial School) and they donated their time and packed the snacks for the whole month of November and into December. We also had a Girl Scout troop and their parent volunteer in December. They can get service learning hours by signing up on our website,” she said.