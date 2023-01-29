The Bayview Hotel in Tumon has made a comeback with a “kind of cool, friendly, Guam” kind of vibe after a two-year complete makeover that has already begun attracting guests.

“My role is to oversee the Dusit Thani, the Dusit Beach, the Plaza and this hotel, Bayview Hotel. I am the regional VP,” Dean Huntsman, regional vice president of operations for Dusit Guam, explained to The Guam Daily Post, as he confirmed that, for the past few days, reservations had the property well-booked.

“We are fortunate we had a few groups that came to us and they’ve been enjoying the hotel, so it’s very fortunate these last couple of days,” he continued.

Bayview Hotel boasts of 120 guest rooms, and on Friday, celebrated the grand relaunch of the hotel and its image.

“Of course we are getting the numbers out of Korea. The Koreans are supporting Guam quite well, of course the Japanese market is a little bit slower to come back. We feel that we are opening up at the right time, because we can see a steady growth,” Huntsman said.

A few more flights to and from Guam to source market areas would do the island’s tourism industry well, the hotelier said.

“But that’s only a matter of time and I think we’re positioning ourselves to get ready to really provide accommodations for people as we move forward. I think in the next two to six months we’ll see steady growth back into the market we were used to in 2019,” Huntsman said.

Bayview Hotel isn’t the same establishment residents remember from before the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire property saw major renovation.

“The parking garage is new, the swimming pool is new. All the rooms are renovated. The physical structure is the same but pretty much everything else got renovated,” Huntsman said. “We are relaunched, it’s not a new hotel … but it’s definitely a very different hotel than what it was. I think this hotel has a really sweet spot in the market.”

The Bayview Hotel sits on a bookend road in and out of Tumon, and Huntsman stressed the property is a great location, steps away from the beach.

“If you’re a traveler that wants to be right in the thick of everything, engage in whatever’s going on in Tumon, but looking for something that’s more affordable than a beachfront hotel, and still get all the services, here we are,” he said.

According to Huntsman, the hotel's goal is to provide a quality product giving the customer good value for their money.

“We are looking (for) customers that possibly might not have the spending power to be right there on the beach in those big luxury hotels, but still want to be right in it. This hotel, we want it to have a vibe, kind of, cool, friendly, Guam. I am not sure that exists so much in this market. We want something that’s fun,” he said. “We want it to be a place where people want to be and just hang out.”

The remodel and rebranding of Bayview Hotel was carried out all through the pandemic, and now has a rooftop pool and social space with a bar open until 9:30 p.m.

In addition to the face-lift and new amenities, Bayview Hotel also upgraded the food, complimentary with a guest's booking, according to Patrick Callarec, the cluster group's executive chef.

“The main focus, every room comes with buffet breakfast and an evening cocktail hours. Our second focus is to open the rooftop. … We have cocktails every evening from 7-11 p.m., and we have some tapas as well over there,” the chef said of the ala carte services by the pool.

More is planned to revamp Bayview Hotel.

A popular local restaurant, Delmonico Kitchen and Bar, will also see some renovations, said Callarec.

“The concept will remain the same with Chef Eddie (Chen), but we are going to renovate the kitchen, restaurant and everything.”

