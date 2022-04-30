L.P. Untalan Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a tip was received regarding an alleged weapon on the campus, just as students were entering the campus.

The lockdown started at 8:15 a.m. and lasted for about an hour, GDOE officials confirmed.

A search of students' bags resulted in the discovery of a BB gun.

“While conducting the search, a weapon was found in a student’s bag. Student was escorted to the main office. Guam Police Department was contacted,” GDOE officials said.

While disciplinary action against the student was not disclosed, the Guam Education Board Policy 425 states a student found in possession of a weapon shall be suspended immediately.

“If the weapon is determined to be a firearm, upon an adjudication of guilt made pursuant to the provisions of Board Policy 405, the student must be expelled from a regular school setting for a minimum of one year. The director of Education may, upon a showing that such expulsion violates other legal rights of the student, modify this sanction,” the policy states.