Bureau of Budget Management and Research Director Lester Carlson said he does have a concern about disbursing money under the Lost Wages Assistance Program, or LWA, without the presidential waiver needed to avoid paying Guam's 25% share.

"And you would too," he said.

"You don't run your household by saying I'll incur an obligation today and I don't have the money to pay my local share but let's go ahead and do it and I'll pray that the waiver comes," Carlson said. "The fiscal team's job is to look at the liability, the future liability, and what that might do to us. So of course we're going to have concerns. Because this is not free."

The program is intended to grant an additional $400 to eligible individuals on top of moneys received through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program. However, 25 percent or $100, is to come from the state or territory. To avoid paying the local share, and just pay the $300 from the federal share, Guam needs a presidential waiver.

But the governor's prerogative has been to move ahead with disbursing LWA payments without the waiver. This followed correspondences with the Federal Emergency Management Agency that essentially indicated not to wait for the waiver, according to Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

During an oversight hearing last week, Dell'Isola did note that there was some resistance from GovGuam financial officials.

Should GovGuam fail to obtain the waiver or fail a subsequent appeal, the potential liability could be up to $15 million, depending on how much LWA is disbursed.

The Legislature should also be concerned because the liability will come out of general government operations, Carlson said.

But Carlson also said he is also very hopeful that either President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden will grant the waiver. GovGuam has also been assured that officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are pushing the issue and advocating for the waiver, he added.

"I would very much appreciate it if the concern was addressed immediately and President Trump signed it. Then we would all have that big sigh of relief and be thankful for some more very meaningful and very appreciated federal help," Carlson said.

If the liability does become reality, it won't be assessed until a year from now. Payment would likely have to be addressed through the annual budget act, according to Carlson.