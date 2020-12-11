BBMR: 'No fat left to cut' to continue services without federal aid

The local government may have to look at ways to scale down some of its pandemic response efforts to reduce costs if another round of federal financial help isn't approved.

However, Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson said that’s going to be tough.

“There’s really no fat left, no meat on the bone to ask the Legislature to give to us. If nothing else comes, we’re just going to have to roll up our sleeves and talk to the Legislature and try to squeeze some funding,” he said. “People are just going to need to reassess how we’re going to regroup in the face of no additional stimulus.”

Quarantine and isolation facilities, activation of Guam National Guard personnel and government workers' differential pay all rely on federal funding and could be in jeopardy if the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding isn't continued, Carlson said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has required all arriving passengers to Guam to quarantine for at least six days before obtaining a COVID-19 test, and up to 14 days if they don't take the test.

Funding for the government quarantine facility at the Dusit Beach Resort and the government isolation facility, for those who are positive for COVID-19 and are unable to self-isolate at their homes, have been paid with federal funds, specifically CARES Act funding that is set to expire on Dec. 31.

“These have been critical in being able to have segregation of positive people especially if you couldn’t isolate at home. These things have gone a long way in mitigating the spread,” Carlson said. “It’s worth it, but it isn’t cheap.”

Carlson said the federal funding has also helped with the cost of having nursing staff, police officers and members of the Guam National Guard at the two facilities to help staff and handle operations.

So what happens when Jan. 1 comes and there’s no pandemic relief package?

“If we continue our downward trend, maybe we can scale it down and there will be an easier pill to swallow in terms of trying to fund it,” Carlson stated. “Maybe we could utilize some government facilities if the pressure is relieved at the hospital. A lot of this depends on the surgeons, physicians and science.”

The island has seen a decrease in new positive cases. In November, Guam was faced with positivity rates in the double digits and new positive cases in the 70s and 80s. As of Thursday, there were 13 new positive cases out of more than 516 tested – a positivity rate just above 2.5%.

National Guard

President Donald Trump recently extended the activation of the National Guard until March 31, 2021, but with a condition of 75% federal and 25% local matching funds.

Currently, the activation is completely covered by CARES Act funding which is also paying for the emergency homeless shelter operations and differential pay for essential government workers.

Carlson said all are in jeopardy of being stopped at the end of the month if additional federal aid isn't passed in Washington, D.C.

“Everything that needs to get done needs a fund source attached to it. If we get a second round of stimulus, there will be a local share for the Guard and then we can tuck those monies away and allocate the other stuff accordingly,” Carlson said.

But without assurance that federal aid will come in time, he said, the fiscal 2021 budget has also made it more difficult and frustrating to plan for the coming year.