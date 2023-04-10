BBMR: Not enough in proposed source to extend GPA bill credits

There aren't enough general fund excess revenues from last fiscal year to fully fund another five-month extension of an ongoing power bill credit program, according to a fiscal note provided by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Joe San Agustin of the Guam Legislature proposed the extension through Bill 83-37. It would be the second extension of the Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program, which provides $100 in monthly power bill credits.

The program began in July 2022 and was intended to last five months, but a five-month extension was signed into law in December 2022. April is now the final month of the program.

Bill 83 would extend the program another five months, to cover May through September, at a cost of about $26.3 million. The bill proposes the funds be taken from excess fiscal 2022 general fund revenues, and disbursed to the Guam Power Authority.

However, BBMR noted the current balance of the proposed funding source is only about $15.5 million "and would be insufficient to cover the appropriation in Bill 83-37."

The $15.5 million already factors in appropriations made in two other laws passed last term, including an extended gas tax relief measure, BBMR said in its fiscal note.

But BBMR also noted the September 2022 report on special revenue funds, which covers the last month of fiscal 2022, reflects a cumulative shortfall of about $6.3 million. Historically, such shortfalls are covered by the general fund at the end of the fiscal year, BBMR added.

The bureau also stated that, per the Department of Administration, the fiscal year 2022 single audit, which would report on excess funds for the year, remains in progress.

"DOA Director Edward Birn has indicated that the practice of appropriating revenues from a previous fiscal year results in expenditures in the year of disbursement, not the year of appropriation and that a reported surplus of one year is a deficit of the following year," BBMR stated in the fiscal note.

According to BBMR, Birn also stated the practice "will not be considered prudent by rating agencies and other reviewers of the government of Guam's financial statements alike."