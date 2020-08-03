The Guam Legislature has less than a month to adjust a $1 billion budget to reflect an anticipated reduction in revenues.

The governor has said her office was working on the new budget, noting the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy and government coffers. The Legislature, by law, must complete the budget by Aug. 31. The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said he is meeting with the Legislature's Office of Finance and Budget, "as part of our collaborative effort to revise the executive budget request sent to the speaker Jan. 30, 2020."

Carlson said BBMR and OFB have met and discussed fiscal 2021 on several occasions and will continue to do so until a bill is introduced.

OFB is the Legislature's office on finances and falls under the appropriations committee, which is chaired by Sen. Joe San Agustin.

San Agustin's committee has held budget hearings for government agencies over the last several weeks.

'Timing is important'

San Agustin said he's concerned about timing, budget levels for the various agencies and getting as accurate a forecast as possible for next fiscal year's budget.

"All these factors play a vital role in our work in projecting the revenues and establishing the ceilings for appropriations in the FY 2021 budget. I, too, have heard that a new budget proposal will be delivered to us. To date, we have not received it," San Agustin said on July 27.

"Timing is important as the law requires the Legislature to pass a balanced budget and transmit it to the governor on or before Aug. 31. With just a month remaining until that deadline, we are working diligently in ensuring that our projections are realistic considering the variables that exist today."

San Agustin noted that recent budget hearings on agencies' fiscal 2021 requests involved numbers that were "prepandemic, as Bill 282 was submitted prior to COVID-19's arrival."

Carlson, when asked if BBMR is discussing budget levels for the upcoming fiscal year, said: "Agencies are aware that COVID-19 has created a new norm. The budget hearings called by the Legislature focus primarily on the agency's mandates and needs. The prioritization of these needs and the funding to address these needs has always been the product of the Legislature."

Forecast

San Agustin said when his office and OFB look at the upcoming budget, they are looking at previous years' emergencies and how they impacted the budgets.

"We are working daily in crunching the numbers using different historical variables. These include data from the KAL crash, bird flu period, typhoons Paka and Pongsona, and the Trump tax cuts, among others," he said. "We are looking at these periods and making the best guess as to how these events affected our revenues and, in comparison to COVID-19, how these numbers will assist us in generating real revenue estimates."

San Agustin added that his group is also looking at the Consolidated Revenues/Expenditure Report from the governor's fiscal team.

The administration has noted the most current numbers for this fiscal year show a $45.7 million shortfall in what was actually collected in government taxes and fees. Adopted revenues showed an anticipated $624.3 million for the first nine months of the fiscal year. That's a 7.3% revenue shortfall.

The governor's fiscal team has said, however, that it anticipates July would have larger tax collections that could help make up the shortfall. The income tax filing and payment deadline was pushed back from April to July because of the current pandemic. The financial reports show a 1.6% projected shortfall through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. The governor said no changes are being made to the current year's budget, at least for now.