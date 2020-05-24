Finance officials are optimistic that July's revenue collections – coupled with the influx of federal funds and the larger-than-projected revenues collected in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 – will help the government break even in spite of the recent shortfall.

Lester Carlson, Bureau of Budget Management and Research director, said their optimism does take into account the shortfall in withholding taxes – $18.4 million – and business privilege tax – $9.4 million, which are noted in the Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report, or CRER.

"Please recall prior to COVID we were up over $20 million in actual General Fund revenues compared to adopted levels," he stated. "Tax filing moved back 90 days by IRS so many filers are taking advantage of this. We expect anticipated April revenues to catch up, BPT deferral locally also was factored into these projections."

However, at least two senators have raised concerns that the shortfall in collections should prompt a revision in one or both of the budgets for the current fiscal year and the next.

Minority leader Sen. Telo Taitague said compared to the same month last fiscal year, GovGuam collected $53 million less in April 2020, and close to $39 million less during the first seven months of this fiscal year compared to fiscal 2019.

"This information is alarming and should compel the administration to submit a revised FY 2020 budget reflecting lower collections for the General Fund and certain Special Revenue Funds," she stated. "Moreover, the Legislature must review the administration's proposed revised spending plan and prioritize appropriations based on a conservative approach. I suggested for the governor to consider amending the FY 2020 budget and the FY 2021 budget proposal, since my letter of April 21, 2020, to her office. I urge the governor and her fiscal team to act quickly and submit revised FY 2020 and FY 2021 budgets to the Legislature ASAP."

The latest CRER noted a $38.9 million reduction in General Fund revenues from October 2019 to April 2020 – the first seven months of fiscal year 2020 – compared to the same time frame in fiscal 2019. The report shows a $4.9 million deficit for the year, less than 1% of the $803 million projected for the year.

Sen. James Moylan said the governor and her team "needs to provide the Legislature a revised budget proposal for FY 2021."

"Likewise after reviewing this latest report, it is concerning that we may not even be able to survive FY20, hence it is vital that the administration address this issue as well," Moylan stated.

Federal funds

But there's an influx of federal funding that will also help the lagging revenue collections rebound, Carlson stated.

"We remain optimistic on FY2020 especially with the CARES Act funding being distributed (in the form of) economic impact payments checks (that) are now over $100 million," Carlson pointed out.

He also noted that the Department of Labor is preparing to disburse $270 million in unemployment benefits to displaced workers.

"Another example, census workers received pay throughout COVID and are being extended so they can finish the 2020 census," he stated.

The governor shut down most government agencies and many businesses in an attempt to control the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. And while the government is slowly reopening, all indications point to an economic recovery that will take years.

Jason Baza, of BBMR, added that the shortfall also takes into consideration the combined impact on the General Fund, Tourist Attraction Fund and Customs and Quarantine Agency fund.

"Our special fund report indicates significant shortfalls in the TAF and C&Q fund," Baza said.

But he also noted that "even with businesses closed throughout April, BPT collected $22.9 million, as such, BPT appears to still be collecting at a strong rate."