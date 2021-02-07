A measure proposing to place a two-year suspension on the property tax increase for improvements valued at $1 million or more, with the exception of individual homes valued at more than $1 million, would further reduce anticipated shortfalls in funding intended to support education and pay debt service, according to a fiscal note from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Bill 4-36 was introduced by Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada, Christopher Duenas and Frank Blas Jr. as part of three initial proposals to kickstart the economy as Guam recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill 4 targets commercial properties and retroactively places the suspension to between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Lawmakers held a public hearing on the bill Wednesday. No one signed up to testify, although Moylan read out written testimony from one company.

Sen. Amanda Shelton expressed some concern.

"I'd like to see any way we can help businesses during this very difficult time for everyone during the pandemic. However, I am concerned that this kind of assistance ... will come at the expense of the (Guam) Department of Education and will come at the expense of bond payments," Shelton said.

Education fund has wide reach

The property taxes are paid into the Territorial Educational Facilities Fund, which helps support GDOE operations and services, as well as into the GDOE Tiyan lease and debt service for John F. Kennedy High School and Okkodo High School.

TEFF also funds debt service for the University of Guam Capital Improvements Fund and Guam Community College Capital Improvements Fund, and supports operations for the Guam Commission for Educator Certification, Guam Public Library System, Guam Educational Telecommunications Corp., busing by the Department of Public Works and public safety programs by the Mayors' Council of Guam.

The government of Guam has been collecting an average of $5.9 million more in TEFF since the law was enacted for the additional property taxes. However, the fund is projecting to collect about $1.5 million less than was adopted in the fiscal year 2021 budget law, or just $36.5 million instead of about $38 million.

Bill 4 would add another $5.9 million to the shortfall, according to BBMR.

"This is a wide-ranging list of programs that may be affected, and I think we should understand the effects of what a $5.98 million decrease to TEFF could mean," Shelton said.

Support for Bill 4

Moylan read out testimony in favor of Bill 4 from Nathan Denight, representing his family business, M.V.P. Enterprises Inc.

"Local businesses have been forced to reduce hours, lay off employees or close altogether," Moylan said, reading from the testimony. "People probably automatically assume if you own a building worth more than $1 million you are rich and you can afford the increase in property tax, which was doubled. For a family business like ours that has expenses ... the increase was very difficult to manage even before COVID."

Denight wrote that many of MVP's property leases are fixed and tax increases cannot be passed on. For leases where increases are passed on, which are likely small businesses, Denight wrote that MVP would "hate to increase the rents in this current business environment," according to Moylan's reading of his testimony.

Tenants are asking for relief due to shutting down from the pandemic, Denight added. Commercial real estate businesses such as MVP also did not qualify for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, and the company reduced hours to keep most of its team, Denight noted.

"We think Bill 4-36 is very reasonable considering the current situation ... we respectfully ask this Legislature to pass this bill and provide temporary relief for the local business such as ours," Moylan read from Denight's testimony.