“I feel like dancing,” said a jovial Franklin Perez after getting his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday morning.

Perez was one of the hundreds of manåmko' who went to Okkodo High School for day one of vaccination Phase 1B. The Department of Public Health and Social Services will continue Phase 1B, which is focused on people ages 75 and older, today and tomorrow.

Perez said he had been looking forward to getting vaccinated and wasn’t afraid to get the inoculation. When asked what prompted such a vigorous desire, he responded, “So I can see my grandkids graduate.”

He said it has been difficult to stay socially distanced from his loved ones and looks forward to getting back to normal.

To his fellow manåmko’ who are hesitating, he offered a message of courage, noting the island has been waiting for the vaccine and this was an opportunity to put an end to the isolation that is a part of the public health directive.

“You should come and get the shot,” he said. “Be brave.”

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Public Health’s medical team had already immunized about 100 manåmko' of the estimated 350 to 400 registered for Monday.

Residents who registered with their respective mayors' offices were able to go to the high school’s gymnasium and cafeteria, which had been converted into an immunization clinic, for their first dose of the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine will have to be administered on day 21.

There were some people who were turned away at Okkodo because they had not registered with their mayors. However, they were called and most were able to return on Monday to get vaccinated, according to Bertha Taijeron, DPHSS program coordinator.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second shot 21 days after the initial dose.

‘Very comfortable with it’

San Agustin, who was among the first on Guam to get the COVID-19 vaccination, said he urges manåmko' to make their way to Okkodo. He reiterated that older people are among the most vulnerable to the respiratory illness. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine has shown a 95% efficacy, he said.

“Some of the concerns I’ve heard about the vaccine are what the after-effects would be,” he said. “Those are well-grounded concerns because they’re much older and a lot of them may be on medication, so they just want to be sure that taking the vaccine is a safe step for them.”

“In terms of its use and safety, it appears to be safe. There hasn’t been serious adverse reactions documented among the elderly population,” he said. “And with regards to Pfizer, they had a larger population in their trial clinical work of elderly in that group, so we’re very comfortable with it.”

San Agustin added that among the Public Health staff were some older employees, ages 60 and above, who took the vaccine and did not experience adverse reactions.

“So we really encourage our manåmko' to ... take the opportunity over the next few days ... to consider getting the vaccine,” he said.