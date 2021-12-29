So far, the Leon Guerrero administration has purchased "just under 5,000" commemorative pins for those involved in the ongoing COVID-19 response on island.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, at the request of The Guam Daily Post, provided more details of the gifts given by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

Adelup has spent $6,706 in local funds on the lapel pins, according to Paco-San Agustin. That comes out to about $1.34 per gift.

"We did obtain three quotes, and this was the lowest bidder," she said, referencing a process that allows agencies to procure goods through price quotations from companies for small purchases below $25,000.

Part of that law cautions that the purchases cannot be "artificially divided" to avoid more stringent requirements for larger sums.

The governor shot back at criticism over the situation, taking aim at Sen. James Moylan, who she accused of equating the gifts to a children's game: pin the tail on the donkey.

"Is that person saying that our front-liners are donkeys? Absolutely not. But the comment made on the radio about that is so insulting and (shows) no compassion at all for all the front-liners," Leon Guerrero said. "I am really upset about that because that's discrediting, diminishing, belittling our (front-line) workers who worked day in and day out, sacrificing their family life, sacrificing their lives. And then to equate it to pin the tail on the donkey, that senator is saying these front-liners are donkeys. Give me a break. Be more compassionate, be more sensitive, don't be just politically motivated."

Moylan appeared on a local talk radio show Tuesday morning and briefly discussed the purchases.

"Good luck getting your pin," he told host Ray Gibson and his audience. "You know, that reminds me of that nursery game. If I ever receive one, I'll probably pin the tail on the donkey."

More purchases

Meanwhile, Paco-San Agustin reiterated the pin-giving initiative is ongoing, and confirmed more purchases will be made.

"This does not complete the order," she said. "We continue to receive names from our agencies for staff identified as COVID responders."

She previously said the gifts also would go to workers outside the government of Guam.

"As part of our plan, we continue to distribute pins into the new year, to include our private sector and nonprofits, who continue to be valued partners in our response," Paco-San Agustin told the Post on Monday.

Adelup has yet to provide a list of departments, businesses, nonprofit organizations or positions that have received, or are slated to receive, the commemorative pins.

Several agencies, including those with employees involved in the government's efforts to manage COVID-19, have confirmed they have yet to receive any pins, including the Guam Department of Education, the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Department of Corrections.

A thank you to workers

The gifts have been described as a way to thank exemplary employees who have gone without an annual recognition event due to the pandemic.

A mass-printed message from the governor and lieutenant governor said the "special group" being conferred the pins "includes front-liners, medical professionals, military service members and other government employees who are identified as having continued to work, either in person or teleworking, when islandwide stay-at-home mandates were effective and certain government services were temporarily unavailable to the public."