Be prepared: 2 or 3 ‘major’ storms could hit the region

Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands could face two or three "major" typhoons before the year’s end, according to weather forecasters – and another big hit is a real possibility between now and next summer.

An advisory issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts above-normal tropical cyclone activity for the Marianas for the remainder of 2023. Forecasts predict between five and eight storms with maximum sustained winds over 39 miles per hour. Of those storms, three to five could develop into typhoons with sustained winds above 74 miles per hour, and two or three of those could tip over 111 mile per hour winds into Category 3 strength and beyond.

Typhoon Mawar, which smashed the island on May 24, was estimated to be a Category 4 typhoon.

Though storm activity usually peaks in the region between September and November, there’s no true “typhoon season,” NOAA cautions, as typhoons can develop at any time in Micronesia.

Incoming storms will be spread out over the entire region, and NOAA’s advisory doesn’t mean Guam and the CNMI will necessarily experience direct hits, according to Landon Aydlett, National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office coordinator for Guam. But the possibility of another disaster is increased, he said, and the islands could see another serious typhoon pass near, or make landfall over the next year.

"It’s possible. It's really too early to say. ... We could have several direct hits in our region, or we could have no more direct hits,” Aydlett said, pointing to 2015, when several tropical cyclones flew through the region, including Typhoon Dolphin, but avoided making a direct impact.

The increased tropical cyclone activity through 2023 will be a departure from the relative calm of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

El Niño effect

During the past three years, most of the tropical storms have started out near the Marianas and the Federated States of Micronesia and worsened as they drifted west toward Southeast Asia, Aydlett told The Guam Daily Post. That pattern has to do with where the warm water – which feeds into the development of strong typhoons – usually persists in the Pacific. Warmer water is found near the Philippines in a normal year, but during an El Niño period, that warm water shifts eastward.

The change means storms will be pushed further east, and be more likely to develop into typhoons that traverse through Micronesia as they move west, especially near Guam, Saipan, Tinian and Rota. Though not guaranteed to make landfall, storms that develop near Pohnpei, Chuuk and Kosrae are in the “red flag area” for the Marianas, Aydlett said.

The multiple storms of 2015 occurred during a similar El Niño pattern, he added.

Though the increased storm activity is planned to extend through at least late this year, it’s possible it could extend through winter 2024, Aydlett said. It depends on how strong the El Niño pattern is through the remainder of the year, which will become clearer around August.

'Take what you learned from Mawar'

Residents should remain ready for another big one to make landfall, said Aydlett. He said he’s already got more equipment for the storm list of items that he still needs to buy, including a generator, portable fans and air-conditioning units, backup batteries, tarps, and gas containers. The National Weather Service office will likewise be prepping to deal with another direct hit.

“Whatever did not work well with Mawar, make those fixes right now ... this is the learning curve. Take what you learned from Mawar and be ready to practice them later this year, if and when we have another close passage," Aydlett said.