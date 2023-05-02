'Be prepared': Bill 106 would let voters decide on abortion

Guam voters may have the responsibility of deciding how abortion should be treated on island if lawmakers pass Bill 106-37, dubbed the "You Decide" measure.

Sen. Thomas Fisher, the bill's main sponsor, spoke to media about Bill 106 at a conference Monday.

He said it wasn't easy concluding that the public should be the ones to decide the abortion issue, but added that it felt necessary, as the Guam Legislature has not proven itself to be "particularly adept at resolving the question of reproductive health or abortion rights."

Abortion is already legal on Guam, but there are various restrictions imposed by law. Moreover, legal battles in the federal and local courts may change the legality of the practice. These cases revolve around Guam's 30-year-old abortion ban, and whether the law can be enforced after spending decades under an injunction.

Should Bill 106 pass, the actual proposal that voters will decide on in the next general election is the "Health Protection Act of 2023."

Unlike the Heartbeat Act introduced last term, which sought to further restrict abortion access, the Health Protection Act would ensure the right to provide and receive abortion services on Guam without burdensome limitations.

For example, local law normally restricts abortions to 13 weeks after pregnancy, whereas the Health Protection Act allows the health care provider to determine viability - the point in which a fetus can survive outside the womb with or without support - and prohibits limitations or restriction to abortions prior to fetal viability. It would also prohibit restrictions on abortion after viability, if a medical provider deems that continuing the pregnancy would be life threatening.

Other prohibited restrictions or limitations include mandates for medically unnecessary in-person visits, and restrictions on the ability of a health care provider to prescribe or dispense medication, or their ability to provide abortion services through telemedicine - the core issue behind an ongoing federal challenge to Guam's in-person consultation mandate.

If approved by voters, the Health Protection Act would supersede existing abortion laws on Guam, according to Fisher.

The senator stated that the public would essentially decide on whether to codify a version of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the landmark cases that once protected the right to an abortion in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned those decisions last year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which Fisher described Monday as "one of the worst" decisions out of the nation's high court.

"You can't find the word 'abortion' in the Constitution, that's for sure. So, they said the right to abortions is not in the Constitution, nor is it deeply rooted in American constitutional history. ... I think the case was flawed right from the beginning. The question is not whether 'abortion' exists in the Constitution. The question is whether a right to privacy, a person's right to the integrity of their own body, exists in the Constitution. It most certainly does," Fisher, who practiced law before becoming a senator, said Monday.

Fisher announced Bill 106 last week and there is already some opposition to holding a public vote on the abortion measure, from advocates on opposite ends of the issue.

But Fisher said Monday that the reason he wants to forward the bill is because he is concerned about rollbacks on constitutional rights that had been recognized for decades, due to the Dobbs decision and the implications following it.

"It's the best we can do to protect ourselves. A storm may be coming. That's not hyperbole, just read the (dissent) of Justices Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor in the Dobbs decision. They have raised a red flag and specifically said that the court is not done. And what that means is the court may address an issue of whether or not we can purchase and issue contraception ... It sounds ridiculous but it's possible. The right to use a condom, the right to use protection when having sexual intercourse, is founded on the very same liberty interest that we used to have (for abortion)," Fisher said.

He went on to discuss how the Dobbs decision may also put case law protecting interracial marriage in danger because it was founded in the Fourteenth Amendment, like abortion had been.

"The justices of the Supreme Court, they told us flat out, they said, 'Be aware. All of these things have become infirm' ... Let's be prepared. And this is part of being prepared. We want to put to the Guam voters the question: 'Shall we enshrine Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood in Guam law?'" Fisher said.

Fisher is a Republican lawmaker, and while voters would be the ones to decide if the Health Protection Act becomes law, the proposal does stand in stark contrast to the anti-abortion legislation many of his Republican colleagues supported in the past term.

The only other sponsor to Bill 106 is Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

Fisher said he believes Bill 106 will pass and receive significant backing from both parties.

"I have talked to some of my senator colleagues on both sides of the aisle. They understand the purpose of the law and I think they are contemplating how they want to proceed. I am confident that we will be able to gather the eight votes plus, necessary to bring this as a submission to the people," Fisher said.

The senator added that he did not doubt the measure would bring robust discussion on the right to an abortion, which he said would be appropriate, as the issue needed to be decided "as an island."