Beach materials bring southern Christmas cheer to DPW - 1

BEACH ORNAMENTS: A Christmas tree made from driftwood, starfish and sea shells gathered in Inalahån is on display at the Department of Public Works in upper Tumon. The tree was created by Art Taimanglo and decorated by Ron Meno and DPW director's office staff. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David R. Castro
