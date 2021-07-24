A man, who was accused of stealing several items from a beachgoer in Tumon on Thursday, was placed under arrest and is facing additional drug charges.

Michael Fegurgur Belen, 51, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and theft by receiving stolen property as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told officers that he left his items on the beach to include a watch, $30 in cash and several credit cards.

Officers reviewed hotel security footage and saw a man in the area where the victim’s backpack was located, documents state.

Later that day, police responded to a dispute at the Tumon Bay Capital Hotel where they located the suspect.

The suspect also had an active warrant out for his arrest, documents state.

Police also found a glass pipe with meth residue inside the suspect’s back pocket, documents state.

As the suspect was being put into the patrol car, several of the alleged victim’s stolen credit cards fell out from between the suspect’s foot and slipper.

The suspect allegedly denied having the stolen items, claiming that the cards must have been in the patrol car before he was arrested.