The Guam Environmental Protection Agency took 42 samples of recreational waters around the island on Dec. 18, according to a press release.
Fourteen beaches were found to have waters polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards. They are:
Agat: Togcha Beach-Cemetery
Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West), Asan Bay Beach
Dededo: Tanguisson Beach
Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña Channel-Outrigger Ramp, Padre Palomo Park Beach
Inarajan: Inarajan Bay
Piti: Piti Bay
Talofofo: Talofofo Bay
Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay-Trinchera Beach, Naton Beach-Fujita
Umatac: Toguan Bay
Guam EPA warns that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throat or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis.
Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water, Guam EPA officials note.