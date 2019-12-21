The Guam Environmental Protection Agency took 42 samples of recreational waters around the island on Dec. 18, according to a press release.

Fourteen beaches were found to have waters polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards. They are:

Agat: Togcha Beach-Cemetery

Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West), Asan Bay Beach

Dededo: Tanguisson Beach

Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña Channel-Outrigger Ramp, Padre Palomo Park Beach

Inarajan: Inarajan Bay

Piti: Piti Bay

Talofofo: Talofofo Bay

Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay-Trinchera Beach, Naton Beach-Fujita

Umatac: Toguan Bay

Guam EPA warns that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throat or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis.

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water, Guam EPA officials note.