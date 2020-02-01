5 beaches polluted beyond acceptable bacteriological standards

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency warns the community against swimming or fishing at certain local beaches that show bacteriological levels beyond what’s deemed acceptable.

There were five beaches that were identified:

• Agat: Bangi Beach

• Asan: Asan Bay Beach

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay

• Tamuning: Dungca’s Beach, East Hagåtña Bay-Trinchera Beach

The samples were taken from 43 beaches on Jan. 30, according to the press release.

“Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea,” officials stated.

“It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.”

The agency also warns residents against harvesting or consuming seaweed, fish or marine organisms from Tanguisson Beach.

Jellyfish

According to Guam EPA's jellyfish calendar, residents likely won't see jellyfish in the water this weekend. The next predicted dates for jellyfish and Portuguese men-of-war are Feb. 14-18. However, with recent high surf, anyone going into the water is urged to be on the lookout for these stinging creatures.

Fish and Shellfish advisory

Guam EPA also notes that there remains a fish and shellfish advisory for three beaches as issued by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services:

• Orote Point: A seafood advisory was issued in 2001 for the west side of Orote Peninsula (Rizal Beach to Spanish Steps) and Gabgab beach in Apra Harbor. The advisory extends 600 feet from shore. Seafood caught in these areas may contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chlorinated pesticides or dioxins at levels that are not safe to eat. This includes fish, shellfish and algae or sea grapes. Fish samples were taken in 2001. The landfill has been cleaned and capped with a low-permeability cover.

• Agana Swamp: An advisory was issued regarding fish and shellfish in the Agana swamp and river in 2000. The advisory was issued after test results showed fish and eels in the river and swamp area had higher levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). PCBs were used at the Agana Power Plant and were found in the soil near the electric transformers at the plant and in the Agana Swamp.

• Cocos Lagoon: A fish consumption advisory for Cocos Lagoon has been in effect since 2006. The advisory stems from fish tissue sampling conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard that indicated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) above U.S. EPA recommended screening value for those fishing in recreational waters. The advisory applies only to consuming fish and does not cover swimming, wading or other recreational activities in the lagoon. PCB contamination in the lagoon along the Cocos Island shoreline is suspected to have come from the former U.S. Coast Guard Long Range Navigation (LORAN) station on Cocos Island.