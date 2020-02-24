Residents who frequent beaches in Tumon are concerned there aren’t enough lifeguards on duty to ensure safety, particularly for tourists who aren't familiar with the waters.

The Department of Parks and Recreation, which oversees lifeguard duties at beaches, said there are three guards at Tumon Bay, and while a local law requires beachfront hotels to provide lifeguards, the governor's office said DPR lacks enforcement authority and resources to ensure hotels are following the law.

Candy Guzman, a resident of Yigo, said there should be a lifeguard at every beach or at least where most tourists have beach access.

Parks and Recreation has eight lifeguards at Guam’s public pools and popular beaches — seven on staff and a volunteer, said Director Richard Ybanez.

Two are at the Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park, or Ypao Beach, one is at Mata'pang Beach, one is based at the Hagåtña public swimming pool and one at Dededo public swimming pool.

The number of lifeguards is reinforced by contracted personnel under Guam Visitors Bureau who walk along the beach, Ybanez said.

"Whether on staff or partnered with the private sector, our mission is the same: to keep Guam's residents safe with the resources we have," Ybanez said.

Anthony Venezuela, a resident of Barrigada, said he thinks lifeguards should be posted at major beaches. He said he helped to rescue a person from drowning, along with help from a tourist, at Ypao Beach last year.

That day, Venezuela said, once they pulled the person out from the water, they called out for a lifeguard but unfortunately there was none to be found because it was after their service hours.

Governor’s office: DPR lacks enforcement power

Public Law 12-88 requires all hotels and property owners using beachfront property commercially for recreation purposes to post lifeguards on said beaches.

The governor's office said the Department of Parks and Recreation is in charge of enforcing the public law. However, it pointed to previous administrations saying they found the statute to be difficult to enforce — if not completely unenforceable — without additional resources provided by the Legislature.

Parks and Recreation alone does not have the ability to levy fines or provide for their adjudication, the governor’s office stated.

Guzman said if the law helps get more eyes out on the water, it should be enforced. With the number of tourists who go swimming, she said, having more lifeguards could reduce drowning incidents.

Guzman said she recently witnessed tourists enter the water with just their floats, thinking they're safe. They got carried out by the current and started to panic.

Luckily, a fisherman nearby was able to guide the tourists to safety.

"I was on standby to run out and grab somebody," she said. Guzman added that while she's not a great swimmer, she's aware of her abilities and the dangers at the beaches she frequents. Tourists don't necessarily have the same understanding of Guam's waters, Guzman added.

Venezuela added that hotels should educate tourists who decide to go swimming about dangerous conditions such as high surf and rip currents that occur regularly.

Lifeguard hours

Ben Weathers, a visitor from Chicago, said the lifeguards are doing the best they can with whatever resources they have.

Weathers said he's been coming to Ypao Beach every day since Jan. 20, using his judgment from the information posted where the lifeguard tower is situated. He recommends that lifeguards should be equipped with the resources to help with quicker communication and response.

Weathers said sometimes swimmers can be out of range from a lifeguard while they're snorkeling and can't hear the lifeguard's directions.

He recommended one lifeguard actively watching beachgoers from the lifeguard towers with another lifeguard on a boat patrolling the ocean.

The two can take turns with their shifts and could actively communicate with each other and shorten response time.

Lifeguards work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, and are tasked with accounting for the tide, ocean currents and weather patterns in their day-to-day safety assessments, Ybanez said.

The Lifeguard Volunteer Corps was created several years ago to enhance the protection and safety of the people of Guam in public recreational areas.

GVB and DPR collaborate for safety

GVB spokesman Josh Tyquiengco said beach safety patrol is part of the agency's Visitor Safety Officer program.

Tyquiengco said the program provides beach patrol in northern Tumon, an area where no public lifeguard is situated. He added that last month a safety officer was positioned on standby at Ypao Beach to assist the DPR lifeguard.

"The presence of the Visitor Safety Officer program has proven successful as he rescued and resuscitated a near-drowning victim on Monday and also assisted with a distressed swimmer at Ypao on Feb. 11," Tyquiengco said.

According to Tyquiengco, GVB beach safety officer Kurtis Sandbergen conducted a rescue with the assistance of DPR lifeguard Taka Diaz.

Tyquiengco said the woman recovered and stopped by the agency with her family, who expressed her appreciation for the safety officers. That speaks to the importance of collaboration, he added.

GVB statistics show that in 2018 and 2019, GVB’s beach safety patrol had five water rescues and prevented 50 drownings.

The bureau has also installed updated signage at Ypao and Matapang beaches with beach and water safety information translated into six different languages: English, CHamoru, Japanese, Korean, Russian and traditional Chinese.

GVB also has posted water safety tips on its website as well as a link to a safety tips feature on the Shop Guam mobile app.

According to Tyquiengco, the agency has a team of safety officers who cover Tumon and, recently, the beaches of Hagåtña as well.

"They work as a deterrent to crime, work with public safety agencies and act as a concierge to visitors," he said. "While they help save many lives and patrol at varying times of the day, it also is the discretion of beachgoers to make sound decisions."

Crime also a concern at beaches

Guzman said it also would be reassuring if there were more safety officers who patrol the area to help deter crime.

According to Guzman, she recently spent time at Tumon Bay, going to the beach every morning for four days. In those mornings, she didn't see any safety officers patrolling the area.

Guzman said the past few days she was at Fujita Beach, she's seen the same suspicious individuals walking down the beach.

"They're just looking for an easy target," she said, adding that several days prior she had offered to watch over a Korean tourist family’s belongings as they went into the water.

A report made public last year showed that in 2018 there were 221 crimes committed against Korean tourists that were robberies or thefts. Out of that total, there were:

• 44 robberies or thefts that took place in parking lots,

• 33 at tourists attractions, and

• 20 at beaches.