The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries unit is reminding the public to be on the lookout for box jellyfish.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats. Box jellyfish are expected in Guam waters from Nov. 9-11.

Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific men-of-war can sting even if they wash up on the beach dead, Fisheries stated in a press release.

If box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific men-of-war are seen, notify DAWR Fisheries at 671-735-0289/82/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.