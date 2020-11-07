Beachgoers cautioned of box jellyfish

LOOK OUT: A jellyfish warning is posted at the Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park, or Ypao Beach, in Tumon Bay in this July photo. Department of Agriculture officials said Guam can expect box jellyfish to wash into Guam's waters over the next several days. Post file photo

The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries unit is reminding the public to be on the lookout for box jellyfish.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats. Box jellyfish are expected in Guam waters from Nov. 9-11.

Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific men-of-war can sting even if they wash up on the beach dead, Fisheries stated in a press release.

If box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific men-of-war are seen, notify DAWR Fisheries at 671-735-0289/82/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.

