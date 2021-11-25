Be on the lookout for box jellyfish when going out to beaches over the next several days, the Guam Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries cautioned Wednesday.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats.

Box jellyfish are anticipated to be in Guam waters or wash ashore between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, Fisheries stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Box jellyfish can sting even if it is dead or washed up on the shore.

If you spot box jellyfish, notify Fisheries at 671-735-0289/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.