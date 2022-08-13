Beachgoing residents urged to report suspicious boats

Amid growing concerns over an apparent increase in the number of people entering Guam illegally, especially those entering through the waters that connect the Mariana Islands, local government agencies now will be stepping up the enforcement of the island's own immigration control laws.

The Office of the Governor, along with the Office of the Attorney General and the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, issued a joint press release warning against unauthorized entry into Guam and asserting the agencies will take criminal action against those who violate arrival requirements.

Officials are asking residents to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Entry requirements set by local law include the enforcement of criminal statutes for individuals arriving into Guam without proper notice or clearance to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

The federal government has the sole authority to enforce federal immigration policy and statutes, the joint release stressed. This includes authority to remove individuals who have illegally entered or remained in the United States.

Guam law, however, sets forth certain requirements that all vessels must meet, including the submission of a notice of arrival. Individuals who violate these requirements are subject to both civil and criminal penalties, the agencies stated in the release.

There has been a growing number of Chinese nationals coming to Guam by boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and illegally entering Guam shores over the last several months.

During a trip to Washington, D.C., last month, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero brought the matter up to federal agencies. Leon Guerrero met with officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and requested assistance from both DHS and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as from federal lawmakers.

Local and federal authorities have confirmed the Chinese nationals coming to Guam by boat entered legally into the CNMI, which has been regularly granted unique policies over which countries’ citizens are allowed to work in Guam’s neighboring territory, or visit visa-free.

“In response to recent events, we established a task force led by Guam Homeland Security to engage our law enforcement agencies and enhance security measures along our island’s coasts,” said Leon Guerrero. “At my directive, in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General and CQA, we have bolstered our border patrols with the assistance of the Guam Department of Agriculture, Guam Department of Labor, Guam Fire Department, Guam Homeland Security, Guam Police Department and Port Authority of Guam.”

Border security is a "complex, multijurisdictional issue," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated, stressing that immigration is "exclusively" under the oversight of federal authorities.

“Despite our enforcement limits, we are actively monitoring our maritime borders for suspicious activity through increased land surveillance and sea vessel patrols. We encourage our island to stay alert and report any unusual sightings to the authorities," he said.

The release asks for residents who may be out at Guam’s beaches this weekend to report suspicious activity, to include boat docking and entry, to CQA Dispatch at 671-642-0871/72 or to the Guam Police Department at 671-472-8911.