What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving season? Despite a pandemic and coping with a different lifestyle, several island residents said there was still much to give thanks for. We asked island residents and leaders what they are thankful for and here's what they said:

My amazing daughter is my beacon of love

The last few years have been challenging and COVID-19 has made the future even more unpredictable. But I still have so much to be thankful for. I thank God for new opportunities. My amazing daughter, Jenevieve, is my beacon of love and all that is good. I’m thankful my mother and brother — who are both nurses and both caught COVID-19 — have mostly recovered. I’m also grateful to work for an agency that allows me to help people, especially during this global crisis.

Hannah Cho is a special projects coordinator at the Guam Department of Labor.

Health, family, and GDOE staffers and all they do for students

I’m thankful for my health and for my family most of all, but I am also thankful for all of the hardworking GDOE school teachers, nurses, counselors, social workers, administrators and staff who have put so much time and effort into supporting our kids and families through this pandemic. I’m grateful for all that they do for our children.

Jon Fernandez is the superintendent for the Guam Department of Education.

God and the opportunity to try and help people

“I give thanks to God and bless Him for all the people and events He has allowed into my life this year. I am thankful for my family, friends, bosses, co-workers, business associates and customers. I am especially thankful to be given the opportunity to try and help people.”

Ed Untalan is First Hawaiian Bank senior vice president and Guam-CNMI region manager, and president of the Guam Bankers Association.

My spiritual life and familian GEC

I am thankful for my spiritual life that began with my parents. I am thankful for families and friends; and, the greatest familian GEC to serve the people of Guam; Most of all I am thankful that God continues to give me work while here on earth.

Maria Pangelinan is executive director of the Guam Election Commission.

Small doses of gratitude

I see fear. I see anger. I see confusion. I see blame. I see pain. I see doubt. These feelings bundled up into one! Wrapped up in dismay as to what tomorrow brings. We are faced with uncertainties of the pandemic. How does one embrace the once hopeful life we lived? We are in great need of small doses of “gratitude” to remind us there are others worse off than us. Look around you and you will find much to be thankful for … to appreciate living and spreading kindness to all we meet. Give in to GRATITUDE.

Joseph Artero Cameron is the president of the Pacific Islands Museums Association.

The privilege of life

Despite the difficulties in life, especially this year, we still give thanks for the gifts of life, family and friends. My young grandson, just before he passed away in October, wisely observed: “It must be a privilege to grow older.” Don’t waste the privilege of life. Be grateful and kind. Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones.

Simon Sanchez is a businessman and commissioner with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

Members of the Guam Guard family who willingly sacrifice so much

First and foremost, I am thankful to God for all the blessings life has to offer. I’m thankful for the privilege of serving alongside the brave airmen, soldiers, civilians and families of the Guam National Guard who willingly sacrifice so much. I’m humbled and grateful to be part of this beautiful island and community, rooted in our culture of service to our families, friends and neighbors. Please continue this tradition and take care of each other during this holiday season. Stay safe, and may God continue to bless you all.

Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui is the adjutant general, Guam National Guard.

Reflecting on the lessons of life

As I reflect on all things that I am thankful for, I realize it took a pandemic to shine light on the simple things that make life beautiful and yet are taken for granted. Let us remain humble, forgiving, compassionate and patient - and we’ll get through these difficult times together. I am most grateful for my family, though I don't tell them enough how much they all mean to me. Thanksgiving is more than just festivities, it is a time to ponder on the lessons we learned and how we can spread happiness. Happy Thanksgiving Day! May you all remain safe and healthy not only now, but throughout the coming year and beyond.

Sonia Siliang is a planner II at the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

The opportunity to make a difference every day

Living in a public health emergency has given me a new outlook on life. I miss simple things - hugs and seeing people smile. I look at pictures of family and friends from a year ago and feel like they were just a dream. And the already uncertain nature of life has been further magnified.

It is challenging at times, but I am reminded of how blessed I am. And I am thankful for each day that I have with my husband, children, grandchildren, family, friends, my team, and colleagues and for the opportunity every day to make a difference.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu is the director of Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Students giving back to our community

I am thankful for all our Guam Department of Education students, employees and families and for the opportunity I have been given to serve on the Guam Education Board. I am thankful to have seen our department improve and to see many of our students giving back to our community.

Maria Gutierrez is a Guam Education Board member.

Blessed with good health and family

We are truly blessed to be on island where family bonds are tight. I am grateful for the blessings of good health and a loving family. I want to express my gratitude for those who serve our community and put their health and safety on the line so that we may live on our island paradise. May the good Lord continue to shower blessings on your families this Thanksgiving Day! God Bless.

Mark Mendiola is a Guam Education Board member.

For family, health, running, coffee, ice cream

I am thankful for my family most of all, especially for my nephews Noah and Evan who bring so much joy and happiness to our family. I am also thankful for my coworkers and the opportunity to work with a great team at GDOE, for my health, for running, coffee, ice cream, and for the love and support of friends and family.

Isa Baza is Guam DOE spokeswoman.