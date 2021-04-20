Beautification task force sets cleanup for Saturday

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio is inviting families and community groups to join a cleanup event on April 24.

The event is being organized by the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, which is chaired by Tenorio.

The cleanup will focus on different sites around Guam. Tenorio said private businesses and local organizations have volunteered to beautify specific areas, and that other locations available include major roadways.

“If you can’t make it anywhere, it’s as easy as cleaning up around your house and around your neighborhood,” Tenorio said.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided to volunteers. Those interested in participating can call the lieutenant governor’s office at 671-473-1156 through 1162. The Guam Visitors Bureau has also generated a QR code that can be used to register for the cleanup on www.facebook.com/guamvisitorsbureau.