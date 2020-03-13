60-bed facility designated for 'isolation treatment'

The 60-bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Barrigada Heights will house future COVID-19 patients who will need to be isolated while receiving care.

Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, said Thursday the site was selected following a multiagency meeting.

“It was a consensus among the team we have in our whole task force which is comprised of Homeland Security, (Guam Memorial Hospital) representatives, (Guam Regional Medical City) representatives, the Guam National Guard and other partners we have in place. So we have decided it is an area that will have all the isolation treatment.”

Guam didn't have a single confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Two suspected cases that await test results are being placed in "home isolation," according to Public Health.

“It will have a wing for those at a higher level of acute care," the director said. “Patients that need to be hospitalized will be at the hospital. Those that don’t – but do have symptoms will be put there at SNF. Then you have high- to low-risk of acute care who can stay there.”

The Skilled Nursing Facility operates under GMH for patients who need long-term care. The facility's patients were moved, some back to GMH, while others were discharged. Two were moved to St. Dominic's a nearby home for senior citizens.

“We are trying to get it set up as quickly as possible,” DeNorcey said of the isolation area.